Are You Running On An Empty Stomach? Follow Insightful Tips From Experts On The Benefits Of Fasting Workouts

Fasted running, whereby an individual runs on an empty stomach, has become extremely popular recently for its perceived beneficial effects. Such running supposedly increases mental clarity and cognitive function while also being thought to increase the production of proteins in the brain. Here are some benefits of fast running shared by Dr. Hemant Sharma, Chairman- Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Marengo Asia Hospitals Gurugram.

Helps burn stored fat

They help increase neurotransmitter release and concentration, improving cognitive ability, even when one performs their regular daily activities rather than working out. Running on an empty stomach would provide a supply of fuel to the body from fat stores, which is instead of getting it from glucose from food. This may increase the breakdown of stored fat in people who are looking to enhance their fat loss.

Helps in muscle repair

The second important advantage of fasted running is the increase in the production of Human Growth Hormone, or HGH. This hormone plays an important role in muscle repair and growth and overall recovery. HGH levels tend to rise when the body is in a fasted state, thereby promoting faster recovery and reduced muscle soreness after exercise. This is particularly useful for athletes or individuals who wish to maximize their workout performance and speed up recovery.

Lowers blood pressure

Besides these advantages, running on an empty stomach has also been shown to have beneficial effects on cardiovascular health. Some studies have shown that running on an empty stomach lowers blood pressure and enhances heart health. Since the body has to rely on stored fat for fuel, it will be more efficient at burning this stored fat, thereby helping to reduce the chances of cardiovascular diseases over time.

Start with short-distance

However, it's worth mentioning that running on an empty stomach is not for everybody. For those who will be trying it out, it is best to start with short distances and build up the intensity and duration of their runs by about 10 percent each week. It helps the body adjust to its new fuel source, lowering the risk of fatigue and injury.

Proper diet

Proper nutrition is necessary with the introduction of fasted running. Complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and lean protein in moderation will help your body acquire the fuel it needs to recover and perform optimally. In time, it may even learn to be more reliant on fat, but the balance will need to be maintained in your diet to support health and fitness goals.

Fasted running is not advisable for everyone, especially for people with certain underlying health conditions, like low blood sugar, certain metabolic disorders, or even eating disorders. It's always essential to listen to your body and seek advice from a health professional before initiating a fasted running schedule to determine if it fits your needs.