Autistic Pride Day 2023: Expert Explains Early Signs And Symptoms For Autism In Children

Autistic Pride Day is an annual observance celebrated on June 18th to raise awareness and promote acceptance of autistic individuals. It is a day dedicated to recognizing the unique strengths and contributions of people on the autism spectrum. Autistic Pride Day emerged from the larger neurodiversity movement, which advocates for recognizing and accepting neurological differences, including autism, as natural variations of the human brain. The movement aims to challenge negative stereotypes, reduce discrimination, and promote inclusivity for autistic individuals in society.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is one of the neurodevelopmental disorders. The others are intellectual disabilities, specific learning disorders, or specific language development disorders. However, Autism Spectrum Disorder is characterized by difficulty in socialization and communication. These children have a speech delay, and social milestones, and other milestones can be normal or mild delays, but the delay in speech and social milestones is very pronounced.

Dr P. S. Narang, Director - Paediatrics, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explains the causes, signs, and treatment for autism in children.

Causes Of Autism In Children

Dr Narang explains, “The neurodevelopmental disorder can occur without any risk factor, but in certain cases, history of premature birth, low birth weight, postnatal infection, or history of neonatal infection is one of the causes.”

“So every child needs to have a regular development assessment, regular screening, and early intervention if any sensory or motor stimulation is delayed. Any delay which occurs needs early intervention and does not advise the parents to just wait and watch. But quite a few children don't speak in the beginning. But every child who doesn't speak needs to be addressed and have a complete assessment,” he further said.

At What Age Does Autism Happen?

Dr Narang said, “Autism is a developmental disorder with onset during the early years of life. The child has impairment in social and communication skills, including both verbal and non-verbal interaction like a poor response to name calling, and poor eye contact, and the child seems to be living in his world and doing some repetitive, restrictive patterns of some behavior activities or some moments.”

“Children with autism commonly present with other associated psychiatric or medical conditions at times, but delayed speech, poor eye contact doesn't respond to name calls are one of the most familiar presentations. All children who come for regular immunization or checkup should be screened and their developmental screening should be done,” he further explains.

Signs Of Autism In Children

Dr Narang said, “There are certain red flag signs in autism. These are no smiles, no warmth, and joyful expressions by six months of age. Usually by six months, a child smiles back, responds, and makes noises but for autistic children, no big smiles or joyful expressions are presented by six months of age.”

“No, back and forth sharing of signs, sounds, smiles for nine months. No babbling sounds by 12 months. Not doing gestures such as bye-bye, waving by 12 months and no words by 16 months and no purposeful speech by 24 months are important signs.”

Treatment For Autism In Children

Dr Narang explains that the child needs to be given full assessment and treatment regularly. That treatment includes:

- Educating the parents regarding the developmental domains and medication.

- There is no medication as such for Autism Spectrum Disorder. Medication is only used to control hyperactivity at times.

- Parents should be advised to go through regular development screening, occupational therapy, ABA therapy, and speech therapy.

- It is very important to avoid screen time because any screen time on TV or mobile deprives a child of social interaction and social stimulation hence, affects normal development.

All home-based interventions should be planned and the child should be given regular stimulation to avoid or treat this specific language and social disorder.