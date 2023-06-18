Autistic Pride Day 2023: Expert Explains How Excessive Screen Time Is Linked With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autistic Pride Day is a day dedicated to promoting awareness of autism. It is observed on June 18th each year. The goal of Autistic Pride Day is to promote acceptance, understanding, and respect for individuals on the autism spectrum. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurological disorder that impacts how an individual interacts and responds to the world around them. It is characterized by differences in social interaction, communication, and behaviour of the child. Autism is defined by a spectrum because every autistic person is different in terms of the severity and the domains affected.

The symptoms of autism may begin from infancy but may be recognised late in many children due to a lack of awareness and sometimes due to the non-specific nature of symptoms which may be regarded normal. According to the Centre for Disease (CDC), one in fifty-five children may suffer from autism and it affects boys more than girls.

Dr Amit Batra, Principal Consultant – Neurosciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj explains how excessive screen time is linked with Autism spectrum disorder.

What Are The Causes Of Autism?

Dr Batra explains, "The causes are mainly related to injury to the brain especially in the weeks immediately before birth, during the delivery, or a few days after the birth of the child. Complications may be related directly to the process of delivery or related to other medical conditions like jaundice, infections, etc."

"The problems with Social interaction and communication may include verbal communication (speech/ language), repetition of speech, problems with eye contact, facial expressions, inability to express emotions, and social adjustments. They may be sensitive to light, sounds, and touch. Problems with set-shifting, planning, and repetitive behavior, excessively cause learning disabilities. Patients may have difficulty in motor coordination, and movement, and may have repetitive falls," Dr Batra further explains.

Can Excessive Exposure To Screen Act As A Trigger?

Dr Batra said, "Excessive screen time can impact a child’s speech, physical, emotional, and physical development. A recent study showed that longer durations of screen time among 1-year-old boys were “significantly associated” with autism spectrum disorder at 3 years old. The study did not however show an association between the amount or extent of a child’s screen."

Another study exploring autism and screen time, concluded that longer screen time especially at a younger age was associated with more severe sensory integration symptoms, problems with attention, and more developmental delay, especially in the language.

"Though this relationship is still under investigation and non-conclusive, it is strongly recommended by various medical bodies to try and restrict screen time in kids," Dr Batra said.

Precautionary Measures To Take

Dr Batra shares some steps as precautionary measures, these include:

1) Setting a limit and assigning a maximum number of hours in a day

2) Fixing a routine, setting time slots and no screen time at least 1-2 hours before sleep.

3) Using screen time as a reinforcer for desired behaviors or rewards

4) Planning other activities apart from screen time like outdoor games, dancing, craft, etc.

5) Using the screen as helpful tools such as interactive and educational games, and videos and for social interaction with friends and family

All in all, devices can be beneficial to children when used judiciously, while too much usage can be detrimental to their development. Hence we need to be aware of their potential risks and be able to limit their use and try using them to their advantage for better mental and social development.