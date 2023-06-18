Autistic Pride Day 2023: What Is Autism Spectrum Disorder? Activities And Games For Autistic Children

Autistic Pride Day 2023: Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder are often confused to be born with a disease. The World Health Organisation describes autism spectrum disorders (ASD) as a varied set of illnesses. They have considerable difficulties communicating and interacting with others on a social level.

The purpose of Autism Pride Day is to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and to make people understand the need of stopping discrimination against people born with this condition and also the challenges that individuals with ASD encounter daily.

Every year, June 18 is observed as Autistic Pride Day to increase awareness of the neurodevelopmental disease that impairs social and communication abilities.

The theme for Autistic Pride Day 2023 is "Transforming the Narrative: Contributions at Home, at Work, in the Arts and policymaking."

What Is Autism Spectrum Disorder?

A neurological health issue called autism spectrum disorder (ASD) interferes with healthy brain development. In addition to affecting a person's communication abilities, it causes several behavioural and social issues.

Other traits include aberrant activity and behavioural patterns, such as trouble switching from one task to another, attention to detail, and unique responses to stimuli. Autistic Pride Day is observed annually to raise awareness of the condition and promote equality for those who are born with ASD.

Games And Activities For Children on the Autism Spectrum

Researchers have studied the potential benefits of games for adolescent autistic kids. In ethnographic research, the author visited a summer camp for teenagers with autism where they spend time playing tabletop role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons and participating in live-action role-playing.

Learning and playing games are the pillars of child development because they allow children to begin their autonomous relationships with one another.

Video games

Numerous video games can help youngsters with autism strengthen their attention and fine motor skills. There are titles like "Minecraft," "Lego Marvel Superheroes," and "Mario Kart" to choose from.

Physical activity games

Playing physical activity games like "Simon Says" or "Red Light, Green Light" can help kids with their coordination, gross motor skills, and social skills.

Sensory games

Children with autism can develop their sensory processing skills, including their capacity to understand varied sounds, smells, and textures, by playing sensory games. The games "Sensory Bins" and "Sensory Treasure Hunt" are two examples of sensory activities.

Tactile Tray

In a large tray, combine everything. Let your child enjoy sorting, pouring, and arranging them on their own. By creating divisions in the tray that only contain one kind of object or by organising them according to colours, forms, sizes, and other characteristics, you may make the task more challenging.

Clay Sculpting

Making moulds out of clay or plasticine is a great method to improve your child's motor skills, creativity, and conceptualization. Additionally, you may join them for a fun day of modelling clay. ASD children, especially non-verbal ones, can be bonded via cooperative activities like these.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)