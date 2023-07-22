Ayurveda For PCOS: Tips, Herbs And Treatment To Manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome And Hormonal Balance

More than half of the women in India experience one or other gynaecological or reproductive health issues. The most common disorder among them is PCOS. It is a hormonal disorder characterized by multiple cysts in the ovaries, irregular menstrual cycles, and an imbalance of reproductive hormones.

Dr. Aarati Patil (MD Ayurveda Gynecology), Chief Doctor, Co-Founder, and R&D Head, Gynoveda shares details about how harnessing ancient wisdom of Ayurveda can help cure hormonal disorders like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and other hormonal imbalance through dietary adjustments and lifestyle modifications as per Ayurveda.

While PCOS poses numerous challenges to women's health and fertility, Ayurveda, the Vedic system of medicine, offers holistic solutions to manage and combat this condition.



Balancing the Doshas

According to Ayurveda, PCOS is primarily caused by an imbalance of the kapha and vata doshas. Treatment focuses on balancing these doshas through dietary and lifestyle modifications, herbal remedies, and rejuvenating therapies. Ayurveda finds some 49 herbs which can help in reversing PCOS issues namely Giloy, Kanchnar, Varuna, Shilajit, Trikatu, Trijata, Bilvapatra, Ashwagandha, Haldi, Amalaki, Methika, Vijaysar, Avartaki, Jamun, Meshashringi, Mamejava, Saptarangi, Neem, Karela, Yashada bhasma, Kutaja, Patol, Kutki, Ashoka, Lodhra, Triphala, Haritaki, Giloy, Patranga, Amra Beeja, Supari, Mustak, Daruharidra, Patha, Jambu, Lajjalu, Mochrasa, Utpala, Vasa, Kutaj, Khadira, Jeerak, Gokshur, Shatavari, Musali, Kutaki, Garika, Godanti Bhasma, Loha Bhasma.

Kanchanar | Bauhinia variegate

Kanchanar is cold in potency and cures kapha and pitta. It cures krimi, kushta, thyroid-related disorders and vrana. Its flower is laghu, ruksha and cures bleeding disorders, white discharge, emaciation and cough.

Giloy

In the case of PCOS, the ovaries produce abnormally high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in women in trace amounts. Giloy herb also helps to prevent symptoms of PCOS

Turmeric

Turmeric, a commonly used spice in Ayurvedic cooking, contains a compound called curcumin, which exhibits powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. In PCOS, turmeric can help reduce inflammation, regulate menstrual cycles, and improve insulin sensitivity. It also aids in weight management, which is crucial for individuals with PCOS due to its association with insulin resistance.

Diet and Lifestyle Modifications

Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of a balanced diet and lifestyle to address PCOS. This includes consuming whole foods, avoiding processed and sugary foods, and incorporating herbs and spices with therapeutic properties.

Regulating Menstrual Cycles

Irregular menstrual cycles are a common concern for women with PCOS. Ayurveda offers remedies to regulate menstrual flow and restore regularity. Herbal formulations like Dashmoolarishta, Pushyanuga Churna and Kumaryasava are used to balance hormones, improve uterine health, and support normal menstruation.

PCOS poses significant challenges to women's health and fertility in India. While conventional treatments are available, Ayurveda offers a unique approach to managing PCOS by addressing the root causes through lifestyle modifications, and herbal remedies. The holistic nature of Ayurveda aims to restore balance in the body, improve overall well-being, and provide long-term relief from PCOS symptoms.