In a groundbreaking medical feat, doctors at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi conducted bariatric surgery on a 12-year-old girl from Pune who weighed 106 kg. The girl's family brought her to the hospital due to a substantial weight gain over the past three years, impairing her ability to walk properly and posing significant health concerns.

Following the recommendation of her family doctor, the girl’s parents changed her diet, and portion control, and made her do regular exercise. However, these lifestyle modifications did not help improve her condition. She had even consulted an endocrinologist who had prescribed certain medications. However, unfortunately, she could not continue these medications as she was experiencing severe nausea and vomiting due to the medicines. Looking at her condition, Dr. Sudhir Jadhav, Consultant in Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgery at Manipal Hospital Kharadi, and his team decided to perform a Sleeve Gastrectomy to treat her obesity after thoroughly investigating the patient and consulting with pediatricians, an endocrinologist, and a physician.

Bariatric surgery is an umbrella term that includes a variety of procedures used to help people with extreme obesity reduce weight. It includes a variety of strategies, each with its own mechanism and outcome. Sleeve gastrectomy is one of the most performed types of bariatric surgery.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Sudhir Jadhav, Consultant - Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune speaks to the media, “Usually, a healthy weight range for a child of her age is between 40kg to 45kg. Even though the girl tried dietary changes and exercise, these traditional methods weren't successful. Therefore, we performed Sleeve Gastrectomy, a procedure that reduces the size of the stomach, limiting food intake and ultimately resulting in weight loss. Post-surgery, we are monitoring her condition on a regular basis. She has successfully reduced her weight from 106 kg to 86 kg in three months, and is getting back to a normal life.”

Speaking about the condition of her child, the mother said to the media, “Since the age of 5, my daughter's weight has kept increasing. By the time she was 9, she weighed 60 kg. She couldn't run and would get tired after just 15 minutes of walking. Because of her excess weight, she was even bullied at her school. We tried weight-loss medicines, a strict diet, and regular exercise, but nothing worked. But, after this weight loss surgery, her weight has reduced by 20 kg, and her health has improved; she even got her menstrual cycle. My daughter is now doing well, and we are hoping she will get back to a normal life, just like children of her age."

Parmeswar Das, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune said to reports, “We are proud of our medical experts. Their dedication and expertise in handling such a complex and rare case represent an outstanding healthcare service offered by our hospital to the people of Pune. Such successful cases give hope to countless individuals who are facing similar health challenges. With experienced doctors and cutting-edge medical procedures, we aim to offer comprehensive treatment to all."

With this minimally invasive procedure and ongoing medical support, the patient is on her way to achieving a healthy weight and an improved quality of life. Manipal Hospital is committed to providing comprehensive weight management solutions for children, young people, and the elderly who struggle with obesity.