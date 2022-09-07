Battling dry eyes in kids, know causes and symptoms

Dry eyes among children: Although uncommon, dry eyes in youngsters can be dangerous and may be a sign of a more serious condition. If a child experiences recurrent dry eyes, it's crucial to pay great attention and seek medical assistance to rule out any additional serious diseases. If dry eyes are not treated, vision and optical issues could become more common over time.

Find out more about the signs, causes, and remedies for dry eyes in kids. You can also discover how dry eyes might be an indication of a more serious problem.

Dry Eyes: Causes

There are multiple causes of dry eyes in children. Common indoor and outdoor allergens, eye gland dysfunction, autoimmune illnesses, endocrine problems, inflammatory disorders, and neurological conditions may all contribute to the syndrome.

Also, many studies have revealed how increased screen time has added to the causes of dry eyes among kids and even adults.

The usage of smartphones, tablets, and laptops is frequently a part of the school day for kids, especially since covid, making it difficult for parents to reduce screen time because school was online for 2 whole years and some even more.

Symptoms of Dry Eyes in Children

Dry eyes are generally uncomfortable and may be especially painful for children. Symptoms may include the following:

- Children who experience dryness and discomfort may rub their eyes a lot.

- Eyes could feel dry and warm.

- Eyes may be watery.

- Kids could claim they have dirt or sand in their eyes.

- Children may experience burning or stinging sensations in their eyes.

- Children may claim that they have difficulty seeing i.e. blurry vision.

Treating Dry Eye in Kids

Using hydrating eye drops to increase moisture is frequently the initial step in treating dry eye problems. Depending on the cause of the dry eyes, a doctor will decide the right course of treatment.

Even though, treating a serious dry eye condition at home is not encouraged sometimes the problem can be solved using in-house remedies to reduce the discomfort for your kids.

Few at-home remedies

- Have your child take frequent breaks from the screen during class or video games so they can concentrate on other things.

- Spend more time outside.

- To add more moisture indoors, use humidifiers.

- To boost the oil produced by eye glands, try applying warm compresses to the eyes (yes, like our granny does).

- Reduce the temperature inside and, if at all possible, avoid using heat.

- Increase water consumption.

- If your healthcare professional has given the go-ahead, have your child take vitamins and supplements.

- When outdoors, especially in windy conditions, protect your eyes.

- Make sure the fans and vents in your car are pointed away from your child's eyes.



Furthermore, dry eyes can also be a result of any serious or long-term ailment like early diabetes or genetic disorders if the problem persists for long among kids and so it is advised to consult a doctor before things get serious.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)