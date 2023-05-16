Beat The Heat: 3 Essential Tips To Keep Your Baby Cool This Summer

Baby care: Summer is in full swing, and so is your desire to get outside and enjoy it! But as a new mother, you must be worried about the health of your child in the heat. Given that infants are sensitive to even modest amounts of water loss, this is a legitimate worry. Infant dehydration can become quite dangerous if it is not treated very away. For this reason, it's crucial to understand how to keep your kid cool in hot weather.

Check the local heat index and temperature before scheduling any summertime outside activities with your kid. When you do spend time outside, you can protect your newborn by taking a few easy measures.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Ms Kinjal Popat, COO and Co-Founder, R for Rabbit a brand for baby care range of products in India.

As the temperature rises and summer approaches, it is crucial for parents to take extra precautions to ensure their baby remains cool and at ease. Excessive heat can be challenging for infants, who are more susceptible to heat-related issues. Few important recommendations to assist you keep your kid cool throughout the hot summer months so they can safely enjoy the season.

Minimize Sun Exposure

When you venture outside with your baby, it is vital to shield them from direct sunlight. Employ a stroller equipped with a canopy to provide shade and safeguard your little one from harmful UV rays. Additionally, try to park your car in shaded or covered areas to prevent overheating while on the move. By reducing sun exposure, you can significantly lower the risk of sunburn and heat-related discomfort for your baby.

Ensure Adequate Hydration On-The-Go

Dehydration is a serious concern during hot weather, especially for babies. Ensure your baby stays hydrated by carrying a sipper or bottle filled with water whenever you venture outdoors. Regularly offer small sips to your baby, even if they do not appear thirsty. Adequate hydration is crucial to maintaining their body temperature and overall well-being.

Dress Your Baby

Appropriately Choosing the right clothing for your baby can significantly affect their comfort level during summer. Opt for lightweight and breathable fabrics such as cotton, as they allow proper airflow and help absorb sweat. Loose-fitting, comfortable clothes are ideal as they allow for better ventilation and minimize the risk of overheating. Avoid dressing your baby in excessive layers or synthetic materials that can cause discomfort to your baby by trapping heat inside them.

We as parents need to make sure the well-being of our babies, especially during the summer months when the heat can be overwhelming. Following these few essential tips can keep your baby cool, comfortable, and safe throughout the summer. Prioritize their well-being, and enjoy the season with the joy of knowing that your baby is shielded from the heat.