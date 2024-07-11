Beyond Weight Loss: Identifying The Key Symptoms And Treatments Of Bone Cancer

Bone cancer, though rare, can manifest in various forms, including osteosarcoma and chondrosarcoma. It typically begins in the bone cells, leading to abnormal growths that can weaken bones and spread to other parts of the body. Although predominant among children and young adults, bone cancer can develop at any age, impacting the cells responsible for producing hard bone tissue as shared by Dr.Viswatej Avutu, MD, Sarcoma Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York.

Recognising Bone Cancer Symptoms

Unexplained weight loss and fevers can occur due to increased metabolic rate from cancer cells, highlighting the disease's broader impact on the body.

Symptoms of bone cancer vary but commonly include persistent pain in the affected bone or nearby tissues, ranging from dull aches to sharp discomfort. This pain often worsens over time, disrupting daily activities and sleep patterns. Swelling or lumps near the bone can indicate potential tumour growth. Bone weakening alsoincreases the risk of fractures even from minor trauma, known as pathological fractures. While many of these symptoms can be confused with typical muscle or bone sprains and strains, the duration and other associated symptoms can signal something more dangerous.

Treatment Options for Bone Cancer

Treatment aims to eliminate cancer cells while preserving limb function and quality of life and depends on various factors, including the type, stage, and location of the cancer, as well as the patient's overall health.

• Surgery: The primary treatment for localized bone cancer involves surgical removal of the tumour. Surgeons strive to remove the cancerous tissue while preserving as much healthy bone and tissue as possible. In cases where the tumour affects limb bones, techniques such as limb-sparing surgery may be employed to avoid amputation.

• Radiation Therapy: Radiation therapy uses high-energy beams to target and destroy cancer cells. It is often used in conjunction with surgery to shrink tumours before surgery or to destroy remaining cancer cells after surgery. This approach helps reduce the risk of cancer local recurrence.

• Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy involves the use of drugs to kill cancer cells or stop their growth. It may be recommended before surgery (neoadjuvant chemotherapy) to shrink tumours, or after surgery (adjuvant chemotherapy) to eliminate any remaining cancer cells. Chemotherapy is also used for cancers that have spread to other parts of the body (metastatic bone cancer)and also to prevent such spread

• Targeted therapy: Targeted therapies take advantage of molecular and genetic changes in cancer cells that are distinct from healthy cells, to more specifically target and kill cancer cells. These are often used when bone cancer has spread (or metastasized).

• Clinical trials: Many novel therapies are being investigated to help improve outcomes for patients with bone cancers. These are often targeted therapies or immunotherapies or new combinations of treatments.

Early detection, through awareness of these symptoms, and prompt medical intervention are crucial for effectively treating bone cancer and improving patient outcomes. Advances in treatment options and supportive care further enhance the management of this challenging disease, offering hope for improved quality of life and extended survival.