BIRD FLU IN RAJASTHAN

Bird Flu Confirmed In Rajasthan's Phalodi District After Death Of Demoiselle Crane

Bird flu has been confirmed in Rajasthan's Phalodi district, raising concerns after the death of a demoiselle crane in Khichan village, prompting swift preventive measures by local authorities.

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 05:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bird Flu Confirmed In Rajasthan's Phalodi District After Death Of Demoiselle Crane

Jaipur: Bird flu has been reported in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district, following the confirmation of the virus in a dead demoiselle crane (Kurja) found in the Khichan village. 

The crane’s viscera were sent for analysis to the High-Security Animal Disease Lab in Bhopal (MP) on December 19, and the test results, received on December 21, confirmed the presence of the virus.

The confirmation of the virus has raised concerns within the local administration and forest department, as the virus could pose a threat to other bird species as well. So far, seven cranes have died in the Khichan area due to the infection.

In response to the outbreak, Collector HL Atal instructed all relevant departments to remain vigilant. A joint meeting was convened with representatives from Animal Husbandry, Forest, Police, Industry, and Medical and Health departments, where officials were urged to implement preventive measures, protect the public, and carry out surveys to monitor the spread of the disease.

The Animal Husbandry Department has formed a Rapid Response Team, and the Forest Department has deployed monitoring and survey teams. Vigilant surveillance is being conducted in areas where the cranes rest and roam. Local authorities have also appealed to the public to avoid visiting migration areas of the cranes.

In accordance with the collector’s orders, a team of forest workers has been stationed at the resting spots of the Kurja birds.

