Breathing problems in winter: 5 Tips to help you breathe easier during the changing weather

Cold, dry air can irritate the lungs and airways even in healthy persons. Breathing difficulties can occasionally result from poor air quality and rapidly changing weather. Here are a few tips and ways you can help your body breathe at ease as you may struggle with changing weather conditions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Breathing issues during winter: Stepping outside and feeling a blast of chilly air in your face is a sharp reminder that winter's wickedness has arrived. For those who suffer from respiratory diseases including asthma, bronchitis, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, taking a deep breath of chilly air might be dangerous.

Here are 5 tips to help you breathe easier in cold weather:

1. Keep your face covered

People should protect their faces and dress warmly when going outside in chilly weather. This holds some moisture and aids in warming the air surrounding the nose. Although some people find it irritating when their scarves become damp but remember you are breathing in moisture as opposed to chilly, dry air.

2. Breathe through your nose

The nose acts as a greater humidifier than the mouth, making nasal breathing preferable to mouth breathing. Combining nasal breathing with face covering should significantly reduce the likelihood of experiencing breathlessness and chest tightness.

3. Avoid intense outdoor exercise

Exercise makes breathing more difficult since it increases the volume of air you breathe compared to when you're at rest. If you enjoy running or other intense outdoor exercises, dress appropriately and drink enough water.

4. Keep yourself hydrated

When you stay hydrated, your body will be better able to protect your lungs from the environment and your mucus will be less thick and less prone to be trapped. Warm or hot herbal tea, water, lemon, and raw honey are all recommended. An added benefit is that some teas, including chamomile or peppermint, help relax the airways.

5. Healthy indoor environment

People spend more time indoors in the winter, and there are steps you can take to make your indoor environment better for respiratory health. For instance, take additional care to keep your home tidy and free of allergens such as dust that can impair breathing.

Additionally, people with respiratory conditions typically take medications to manage their conditions.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for a medical expert's opinion. Zee News does not confirm this.)

