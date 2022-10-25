Breathing trouble due to air pollution? THESE 5 Yoga Asanas for lungs will help you breathe easy - check out!

Yoga asana for lungs: Now that Diwali is over, the air over our cities lies heavy and filled with pollutants. Ban or no ban, fire crackers were burst across the country. Delhi-NCR is notorious for air pollution post-Diwali and while the situation is relatively better than the last couple of years, the air quality remains 'very poor'. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 at 8 am on Tuesday. The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (285), Noida (320), Greater Noida (294), Gurugram (315) and Faridabad (310) reported 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality. While other cities may not be making headlines, the air quality is poor across many states. So if you are looking at some yoga asanas for lung health, we bring you 5 different poses. However, remember to check with your doctor for any new yoga or exercise regime.

1) Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

As it helps in helps open up your chest region, it helps you breathe better.

How to do:

Lie on your stomach. Your feet should be slightly apart and your hands by your side. Hold your ankles by folding your knees. Breathe in, and lift your chest slowly off the ground. Feel the stretch on your arms and thighs. Hold the position for around 15 seconds. Then breathe out and slowly bring your chest and leg down to the ground, releasing your ankles. Rest with your arms by the side. Repeat sets 3-4 times.

2) Abdominal Breathing or Diaphragmatic Breathing

This yoga asana encourages deep form of breathing and this helps to calm and reset the nervous system.

How to do:

Keeping your knees bent, lie down on your back. The two feet should be apart but your kneews should touch one another.Take your right palm and place on your belly. Inhale and exhale; take deep breaths and focus on your belly as it rises and falls. Repat for about 10 rounds and feel yourself calming down.

3) Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This asana, stretched out our lungs and improves lung health.

How to do:

Lie on your abdomen and keep your legs straight. Go on to keep your forearms perpendicular to the floor and place your arm on the floor beside the last ribcage, on both sides. Then press your arms to lift your body. Look straight and hold the position for 15-20 seconds while breathing normally.

(Pic: Pixabay)

4) Matsya Asana (Fish pose)

Expanding your chest, this asana is very good for breathing issues. It fills lung with air.

How to do:

Lie on your back. Tuck your arms underneath your body. You can also place a pillow or rolled up yoga mat under your shoulder blades. As you inhale, lift your head and chest up. As the chest remains elevated, lower your head and let the crown of the head to touch ground. Inhale and exhale deeply.

5) Nadi Shodhana Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

This Pranayama balances the flow of your breath in both sides of your nostril.

How to do:

Take your right hand and use the thumb to close the right nostril. Inhale through the left nostril. Then using your ring finger, close the left nostril and exhale through the right nostril. Next, inhale through the right nostril. Then close the right nostril and exhale from the left nostril. The whole thing comprises one round. Repeat 10-15 times and take slow breaths.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a doctor's advice or that of a yoga expert. Consult experts before starting an exercise regime. Zee News does not confirm this)