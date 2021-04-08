Brew a cup of coffee before exercise to increase fat burning!

New Delhi: All the coffee lovers who plan to reduce weight by exercising, there is good news for you.

Taking your dose of caffeine before working-out can help accelerate the fat burning process.

According to a study conducted by the Department of Physiology of the University of Granada (UGR), drinking a strong coffee half an hour before exercising can accelerate fat-burning.

The study has shown that ingestion of about 3 mg of caffeine around half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the rate of fat-burning.

The study also claims that caffeine ingestion before exercise is more effective in the afternoons than in the morning.

"The results of our study showed that acute caffeine ingestion 30 minutes before performing an aerobic exercise test increased maximum fat oxidation during exercise regardless of the time of day," shares Francisco J Amaro-Gahete of the UGR's Department of Physiology.

The study is published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

The intake of coffee facilitates fat burning by increasing oxidation in our body.

So, now go and make yourself a strong cup of coffee guilt free.

