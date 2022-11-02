Busting 5 myths around veganism and vegan diet; read here

New Delhi: Yesterday, people all across the world celebrated World Vegan Day which aims to raise awareness about animal rights and the benefits of a vegan diet. For those unaware, being vegan means avoiding the food made from animal products. A vegan diet is all about abstaining animal products. It is widely regarded as one of the healthiest ways to live, but it is also confused with myths and misconceptions.

Here are the top 5 myths that you should know about veganism and a vegan diet: