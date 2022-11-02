Busting 5 myths around veganism and vegan diet; read here
New Delhi: Yesterday, people all across the world celebrated World Vegan Day which aims to raise awareness about animal rights and the benefits of a vegan diet. For those unaware, being vegan means avoiding the food made from animal products. A vegan diet is all about abstaining animal products. It is widely regarded as one of the healthiest ways to live, but it is also confused with myths and misconceptions.
Here are the top 5 myths that you should know about veganism and a vegan diet:
- It is believed that vegan food lacks the nutrients that are present in non-vegetarian foods, such as meat and eggs. However, this is not true. Vegan food items such as broccoli, tofu, tempeh, seaweed, peas, beans, and pulses are highly nutritious.
- It is a huge misconception among the people that a vegan diet works well for weight loss. However, the only key to weight loss is eating fewer calories than you are burning. Eating vegan food that is high in calories, will only increase your body weight.
- Not only milk, cheese, and yoghurt are rich in calcium but vegan foods also contain this nutrient. Kale, spinach, dry fruits, nuts, and so on are examples. Nut-based milks like almond milk or soy milk are rich in calcium.
- Veganism is believed to be an eating disorder by some. It is mixed up anorexia, an eating disorder, and veganism. Veganism is not a disorder but a deliberate dietary choice which is supposedly one of the best ways to stay fit and also helps in protecting the animals around us.
- It is said that a vegan diet is not healthy for children. Contrary to this, veganism is beneficial for people of all ages. What you should ensure is that children and teenagers are getting adequate amounts of high-quality protein to maintain their growth and health.
