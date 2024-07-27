The use of light and lasers for medical and cosmetic procedures has increased exponentially over the past decade. The rise in the cosmetic and medical uses of lasers and IPL systems is not limited to physicians, as many home-use devices now have comparable parameters to salon-based equipment.

A simple Google search led me to a study where 68% of 350 medical college students believed that lasers could cause cancer shared by Dr. Vidushi Jain, Dermatologist and Medical Head at Dermalinks, Ghaziabad and Noida. This was shocking and made me wonder about the perception among the general population.

With advancements in technology, lasers are used not just for hair reduction but also for various non-invasive surgeries. The belief that laser hair removal or other laser treatments cause cancer seems to be more myth than reality. The radiation used in these treatments does not have DNA-damaging properties that lead to cancer.

Laser therapy uses non-ionizing radiation, producing a concentrated light beam with a specific wavelength and absorption spectrum. It targets hair follicles, preventing hair growth. Unlike UV radiation (UVA/UVB) or ionizing radiation (like X-rays), laser therapy is safe and does not damage cells or cause skin cancer.

FDA-approved laser and IPL systems use non-ionizing radiation that doesn't affect DNA strands, thus not contributing to cancer development. Most commercially available IPLs operate at wavelengths above 500 nm, while DNA damage typically occurs below 400 nm, ensuring safety.

Laser hair removal is a safe, effective, and non-invasive procedure. However, the misconception that it might be carcinogenic has caused concern. Some individuals worry that laser hair removal might cause skin cancer, especially since the FDA has reported a few cases of burns from certain devices. Such burns occur when non-FDA-approved devices are used or if technicians are untrained. Persistent deep burns and non-healing ulcers can be risk factors for uncontrolled cell proliferation.

There is no evidence that laser hair removal causes skin cancer, which makes the idea a myth. The laser heats the hair bulge selectively, protecting the skin with a layer of vasodilation. Advanced laser technologies ensure minimal collateral damage and free radical production.

Similarly, Q-switched lasers are standard for tattoo removal. They work on the principle of photothermolysis, converting absorbed pigment energy into heat (photothermal effect) and causing mechanical pigment destruction (photoacoustic effects). The specific absorption spectrum minimizes the heating of surrounding tissues.

In conclusion, dermatological lasers used for hair reduction, facial rejuvenation, and tattoo removal are safe. It's crucial to choose the right medical practitioner, trained technician, and FDA-approved devices to ensure safety and efficacy.