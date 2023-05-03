Can You Grow Taller Despite Your Genes? Debunking Common Myths

Almost 30-40 years ago, it was said that genes are final. They are ultimate, they control and dominate our growth and health and they put down the blueprint of their diseases. But recently, a lot of modern research and modern science has established that genes can express in different ways; should we discipline ourselves, and build new memory patterns through new behaviour, attitude, thoughts, and intentions?





There is a book on the same called 'Biology of Belief'. Also, there are new sciences like epigenetics, trans epigenetic reset, neuroplasticity, mind-gut access, the science of telomere, and the science of microbiota. These are the sciences that not just suggest but also validate that, yes, every child is born with a predetermined genetic disposition that can be altered with conscious behaviour."Children are like soft clays. They can be moulded in any form the way we expect them to grow, nourish, and flourish. How soon should we respond to this? That becomes very critical and important for a child's growth, especially if the child is born out of a gene pool that is not so strong. Then obviously, we can start all the efforts on the child from the age of 4 or 5 years. So that by the time the child gets to 15 or 18 years of age, obviously a child would have added a lot of boosted growth from the normal growth design otherwise," says Dr Mickey Mehta."Child development is aimed at children up to 18 years of age and will help facilitate children's height growth with the support of specific exercises, nutritional advice, sensible and effective supplementation, lifestyle changes like - appropriate rest, deep breathing, meditation, and time-to-time positive affirmations. In life, a powerful gearshift of energy happens as we start maneuvering from food to working out to regulation of the breath to chanting to meditation. Exercises such as twisting, side bending, forward and backward bending, tadasana walk, spot jog, mountain and snake position, jumping jacks, and Pawan-Muktasana will help improve the posture and therefore, height."Here are a few other tips you can use to boost your height:- Eating melatonin-rich foods such as mustard seeds, sweet potatoes, broccoli, tomatoes, nuts, grapes, coconut oil, and raspberries helps to keep blood levels of human growth hormones within a normal range. Eating foods high in tryptophan, such as milk, beans, and eggs, as well as being outside in the sun, will increase your levels of HGH.- Avoiding refined flour and excessive sugar is ideal as they are known to reduce the growth hormone.- Sleep and relaxation are just as important as exercise and food. They complement one another and we should ensure we provide our bodies with adequate rest in order to regenerate, revitalise, and have an overall healthy disposition.- Meditation, breathing, and prayers can help growth hormones. Massages and a good night's sleep can help too.- Wellness is the biggest integrating force. Through it, the mind, heart, and soul of the child can pulsate and celebrate together. So let's start our journey towards celebration by creating productive workouts, which help and serve the purpose of re-creation.By developing a relationship with nature we have a choice to do what is best for our system. When we learn to listen to nature and watch our bodies, it tells us all that we need to know in order to live a healthy and happy life. It is important to not only guide a child on how to grow tall in height but one should also teach them to grow taller in stature with a good positive attitude which results in good thoughts, good words, and good deeds.