Can your furry friend give you COVID-19 virus? Chances are very low

New Delhi: As the COVID-19 virus has wreaked havoc across the world, a question that many pet parents have is whether their four-legged friend can give them the virus or can catch it from other humans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the chances of your pet transmitting COVID-19 to you are very low.

“There is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19,” claims CDC.

Some pets have however been found to be positive of the novel coronavirus. According to the CDC, close contact with infected pet parents was the source of the animal catching the virus.

“People with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife,” says the CDC.

CDC recommends that COVID positive patients should practice social distancing with their pets as well.

According to a study conducted by Trusted Source in 2020, “a total of 47 animals from households with confirmed COVID-19 were tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Antibodies were detected in 10 animals (21.3 percent), 8 cats, and 2 dogs.”

The number of pets who have contracted COVID-19 virus is however very low. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) till June 2020, fewer than 25 pets had tested positive for the virus worldwide.