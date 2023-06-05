topStoriesenglish2617864
NewsHealth
VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY

Children With Tuberculosis More Likely To Have Vitamin D Deficiency: Study

The study found that prevalence of vitamin D deficiency (VDD) was high among children with TB than with controls. 

Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:01 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Children With Tuberculosis More Likely To Have Vitamin D Deficiency: Study

Vitamin D deficiency is more common in children with tuberculosis (TB) than those not infected by the bacterial disease, according to a study conducted in hospitalised patients in Telangana. The study, recently published in the journal Cureus, also found that a severe form of vitamin D deficiency -- less than 10 nanogrammes per milliliter (ng/mL) -- was higher among children with TB.

The team, including researchers from Osmania Medical College (OMC) and Government Medical College, Siddipet, carried out the study in a tertiary care centre at Niloufer Hospital, Telangana over a period of one year and five months. A total of 70 children with TB between the ages of 6 months and 12 years were included in the study.

The participants were divided into three groups according to age: 1-4 years, 5-8 years, and 9-12 years. "The mean vitamin D level in our study was 10.43 ng/ml among the cases and 22.84 ng/mL among the controls," the authors of the study noted. "The study found that the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency (VDD) was high among children with TB than with controls. In addition, the severe form of VDD was higher among children with TB," they added.

Also read: Walking Improves Brain Connectivity, Memory In Older Adults: Study

The researchers noted that clinicians should be aware of associated malnutrition and low socioeconomic status as risk factors for severe vitamin D deficiencies among them. Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the most devastating and widespread infections in the world. It is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, particularly in developing countries, the researchers said.

TB is caused by mycobacteria. Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the most frequently found organism, and to a lesser extent, so are M. Bovis and M. Africanum. An imbalance between mycobacterial virulence and host immunity determines the progress of the disease, the researchers added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?