Children With Tuberculosis More Likely To Have Vitamin D Deficiency: Study

Vitamin D deficiency is more common in children with tuberculosis (TB) than those not infected by the bacterial disease, according to a study conducted in hospitalised patients in Telangana. The study, recently published in the journal Cureus, also found that a severe form of vitamin D deficiency -- less than 10 nanogrammes per milliliter (ng/mL) -- was higher among children with TB.

The team, including researchers from Osmania Medical College (OMC) and Government Medical College, Siddipet, carried out the study in a tertiary care centre at Niloufer Hospital, Telangana over a period of one year and five months. A total of 70 children with TB between the ages of 6 months and 12 years were included in the study.

The participants were divided into three groups according to age: 1-4 years, 5-8 years, and 9-12 years. "The mean vitamin D level in our study was 10.43 ng/ml among the cases and 22.84 ng/mL among the controls," the authors of the study noted. "The study found that the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency (VDD) was high among children with TB than with controls. In addition, the severe form of VDD was higher among children with TB," they added.

Also read: Walking Improves Brain Connectivity, Memory In Older Adults: Study

The researchers noted that clinicians should be aware of associated malnutrition and low socioeconomic status as risk factors for severe vitamin D deficiencies among them. Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the most devastating and widespread infections in the world. It is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, particularly in developing countries, the researchers said.

TB is caused by mycobacteria. Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the most frequently found organism, and to a lesser extent, so are M. Bovis and M. Africanum. An imbalance between mycobacterial virulence and host immunity determines the progress of the disease, the researchers added.