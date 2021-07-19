हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monkey B Virus (BV)

China's first human infection case with Monkey B Virus dies

The 53-year-old male vet, who worked for an institution researching on non-human primates, showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March.

China&#039;s first human infection case with Monkey B Virus dies
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

Beijing: A Beijing-based vet, who was confirmed as China's first human infection case with Monkey B Virus (BV), has died from the virus, but his close contacts are safe from it, for now, Global Times reported.

The 53-year-old male vet, who worked for an institution researching on non-human primates, showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March.

The vet sought treatment in several hospitals and eventually died on May 27, China CDC Weekly English Platform of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed.

It said that there were no fatal or even clinically evident BV infections in China before, thus the vet's case marks the first human infection case with BV identified in China.

Researchers have collected the cerebrospinal fluid of the veterinarian in April and identified him as positive for BV, yet samples of his close contacts suggested negative results for the virus.

The virus, initially isolated in 1932, is an alphaherpesvirus enzootic in macaques of the genus Macaca. It can be transmitted via direct contact and exchange of bodily secretions; and has a fatality rate of 70-80 per cent.

The journal suggested that BV in monkeys might pose a potential threat to occupational workers.

The report said it is necessary to eliminate BV during the development of specific pathogen-free rhesus colonies and to strengthen surveillance in laboratory macaques and occupational workers in China.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Monkey B Virus (BV)BV virusChinaChinese Center for Disease Control and PreventionHuman infectionNon-human primates
Next
Story

Brain implant turns paralysed man's thoughts into words

Must Watch

PT22M6S

200 farmers will protest near Parliament from July 22: Rakesh Tikait