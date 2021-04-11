Conjunctivitis, upset stomach: Know about the new symptoms of COVID-19

New Delhi: It's been more than a year since the deadly coronavirus wreaked havoc in our country, and even after several efforts to contain the spread of it, the second wave of the virus is currently spreading like wildfire in the nation.

While we all know the most common symptoms for COVID are dry cough, fever, loss of taste, and smell there are new symptoms that patients are now witnessing with new variants of the virus coming up.

“Nowadays, we are seeing new covid strain, and some newer symptoms are found in patients like fever, pain in muscles, dry and persistent cough, and loss of smell and taste. In addition to conjunctivitis, sore throat, headache, rashes, upset stomach, and discolouration of fingers and toes," shares Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder and Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

"The best advice is if you see any of these symptoms, it's best to practice isolation from other members of the family. The next step would be to reach out to your doctor and get the requisite tests. In the current times, quick recognition of symptoms and alert action can save lives," Dr Bajaj added.

Dr Piyush Goel, Senior Consultant- Pulmonary and Critical Care, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurugram, echoed Dr Bajaj’s observations on the new strain of COVID-19.

In addition to the typical COVID symptoms such as fever, pain in muscles, dry and persistent cough, and loss of smell and taste, many this time are reporting additional symptoms like conjunctivitis, headache, diarrhea, and discolored fingers and toes," says Dr Goel.

Dr Vijay Dutta, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, talking about the COVID-19 situation in India shares, "The rise in COVID-19 cases that we are seeing is no surprise. People are not following mask discipline after vaccination and we are seeing even after getting both the doses, vaccinated people are getting infected. Another aspect is new symptoms of the disease which is creating a problem in detection. More people are now getting infected; therefore, the death rate is also increasing. There is no change in the treatment protocol of COVID-positive patients."