COVID-19 and air pollution are damaging your lungs! Here are 5 easy ways to boost your lungs' immunity

COVID-19 and rising air pollution in Delhi and other parts of India have put the focus back on health and everyone is now looking for ways to boost the immunity of their lungs.

Here are five easy ways to boost your lungs' immunity:

Pranayama

This old yoga technique is regarded by many as one of the easiest way to boost lung capacity. You should always try to keep your mind calm because stress and anxiety makes breathing difficult and the respiratory rate goes up. This increases pressure on the lungs. Pranayama helps in keeping mind calm.

Avoid Inflammatory Foods

Do not eat foods which are rich in mucus and try to consume foods that help in reducing stress. Amla is one such food which keeps your lungs healthy.

Take Supplements

You can also boost the immunity of your lungs with supplements, which have N-Acetyl Cysteine. The supplements rich in N-Acetyl Cysteine are recommended for people recovering from COVID-19 to help with lung recovery.

Avoid Polluted Places

Stay away from polluted places as much as possible and exercise all precautions if you are visiting polluted places.

Quit smoking

COVID-19 affects the lungs and the respiratory system, so if you are a smoker, it is advisable to reduce your intake of cigarette or quit smoking completely.