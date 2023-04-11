Covid-19 Cases Among Children On The Rise: Check Symptoms And Precautions

India recorded 5,676 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total active caseload to 37,093, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. In recent days, there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases in children under the age of 15, and although the symptoms are typically minor in young patients, doctors have urged parents to take Covid-appropriate precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

Since that children are more prone to viral infections and diseases like RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), flu, adenovirus, and Covid are on the rise, it is crucial to vaccinate them if feasible, encourage regular handwashing, and wear masks. It is best to keep children at home and get them tested for Covid if they have a cough, cold, stomach flu, or any other flu-like symptoms. According to experts, the recent increase in Covid cases should not be ignored.

Covid Signs in Children

The signs and symptoms to watch out for in children are still the same as what we have observed previously, and they primarily consist of:

- high fever

- coughing

- body aches

- exhaustion

- runny nose

To mention a few, which are quite similar to other flu and adenovirus symptoms. The prevalence of other symptoms, such as eye redness, conjunctivitis, and watery eyes, can aid medical professionals in distinguishing between Covid and adenovirus.

" There has been a significant rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days in most parts of the country, including the national capital Delhi. Common symptoms include fever, cold, cough, headache, and body aches. This could be because of the high transmissibility of the current strain, but one relieving fact is that most cases are not serious illnesses. Still, prevention is better, especially in high-risk groups like the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, immunosuppressed, pregnant women, and children etc," says Dr Sunita Kapoor, Director and Consultant Pathologist at City X-ray & Scan Clinic Pvt. Ltd.

Covid Precautions for Kids

Parents must be aware of signs; if a high-grade fever lasts for more than five days, the cough gets worse, the child is sluggish, unable to eat or feed, has trouble breathing, the diarrhoea gets worse, or the lips appear dry or peeling, your child may need hospital treatment.

Dr Sunita Kapoor suggests that, in view of rising cases, people with flu-like symptoms should wear masks and avoid public places to stop the dissemination of the virus.

"To prevent getting infected, try to maintain social distancing, avoid crowded places, wear masks when going out, and wash your hands frequently. Seek medical attention if you experience any symptoms or believe you have been exposed to the virus. People should not panic and should follow Covid appropriate behaviour and follow the guidelines as and when released by the authorities. Do not ignore symptoms by dismissing them as a common cold or flu; get yourself tested and follow the advice of your doctor."

Follow the Covid precautionary measures in schools and surrounding areas where kids play with other children, such as wearing masks, self-hygiene, frequently washing their hands and faces after coming indoors, and thoroughly sanitising themselves periodically. Also, as a preventative measure, parents are urged to get an RT-PCR test done if they notice any symptoms in their children.