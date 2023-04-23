Covid-19 Cases Surge In India: Expert Explains Sudden Spike And Preventive Measures

Covid cases have been on a sudden rise for a while now. This sudden spike has raised concerns and many questions about the way forward. As per the Union Health Ministry data, India on April 23 recorded a single-day rise of over 10,000 fresh Covid infections, which took the active cases to 67,806. The daily Covid positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 percent, the weekly positivity rate was 5.43 percent, and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 percent, according to the Health Ministry.

As Covid cases have been on a steep rise, the Centre asked eight states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra to keep a close eye on the cases and take preemptive measures in any area of concern. Though deaths reported due to Covid remained low, states and districts reporting a rise in cases may indicate a local spread of infection. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

But what’s the way ahead? When is India going to stay under the Covid threat? What is the reason behind this sudden increase in Covid infections? Dr Sanjay Dhall, Director, of Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh explains the current covid situation and what’s the way forward.

Covid Cases In India: Any Specific Reason For A Sudden Rise In Coronavirus Cases?

As per Dr Dhall, the recent rise in Covid-19 cases is due to a decrease in vigilance by the public who believed the virus was no longer a threat. Hence, it is essential that people should wear masks and should take necessary precautions as Covid infection is still prevalent in the nation.

Covid Variant: Any Symptoms To Look Out For This Coronavirus Variant?

Dr Dhall said, “The recently identified XBB 1.16 variant of Covid-19 is essentially a sub-variant of the Omicron strain. This particular variant has the ability to evade our immune system and is highly transmissible. Although the variant is highly transmissible, it usually causes mild symptoms in patients. The risk of hospitalization or death is minimal. Symptoms include headache, sore throat, cold, cough and fever, and fatigue.”

Covid-19 Guidelines: Precautionary Measures To Follow

Dr Dhall shares that exercising caution is of paramount importance. “To combat the surge in covid-19 cases, it is necessary to continue adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, avoiding crowded areas, washing our hands regularly, taking proper care of our health, and following all previous precautions taken during the pandemic's peak,” he said.

Covid Deaths In India: Is This Variant Of Covid Life-Threatening?

Dr Dhall said, “It is observed that this variant is less fatal as hospitalization rates are relatively low as compared to the Delta variant as the illness caused by this strain is not as severe. Also, factors such as widespread vaccination and previous infections have been resulting in herd immunity. Although the variant is highly transmissible, it usually causes mild symptoms in patients. The risk of hospitalization or death is minimal.”

However, individuals with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease may be at greater risk of developing severe illness. Hence, taking utmost care is very crucial for these people, he further added.