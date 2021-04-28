COVID-19: How the virus can affect your lungs

New Delhi: COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and can severely affect your lungs. The new variants of Sars-Cov-2, the double and triple mutants are observed to be more damaging and infectious for your lungs health.

Below are common symptoms that you need to pay attention to in order to monitor your lungs health.

Severe Breathlessness

This is a most common symptom that you have been infected by the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Breathlessness occurs when the virus spreads and blocks the entry points of oxygenated blood into your lungs.

You should constantly monitor your oxygen levels through an oximeter and seek professional assistance immediately if your oxygen levels reach 92.

Constant coughing

Another common symptom of COVID-19 is constant coughing. You get a cough because the virus causes inflammation and blockage in your lungs. This can range from mild to severe. But if the cough is very bad, seek medical expert intervention.

Chest pain

COVID-19 virus can block the path for oxygen to get into your lungs and cause inflammation in the lung area. This causes chest pain that COVID patients experience.

COVID pneumonia

Severe inflammation in the chest and viral load forces your body to fight back for the lack of oxygen, which can in turn fill your lungs with fluid, giving you pneumonia. It is a severe complication and happens to people who are badly impacted by the virus.