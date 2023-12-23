Covid-19 In India: Over 400 New Cases Recorded In Last 24 Hours, 266 In Kerala

In India, there were 400 new cases of Covid-19 in a single day, with 423 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 266 cases were recorded in Kerala, and 70 cases were reported in Karnataka. Delhi also saw five new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 3420, with four deaths in the last 24 hours, including two in Kerala, one in Karnataka, and one in Rajasthan.

The emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 has caused concerns across the country. While the World Health Organisation has asked not to panic, the Covid 19 cases in India have started increasing once again. New Covid cases in India have crossed the 400 mark in one day with the country recording 423 cases in the last 24 hours.

Of these, 266 cases were registered in Kerala and 70 in Karnataka. In the last 24 hours, five new cases of Covid were reported in Delhi as well. With this, the total active cases in India has climbed to 3420 while four more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours- two from Kerala, one from Karnataka, and one from Rajasthan.

Also read: How Can Winters Trigger Asthma In Children - Expert Explains

WHO is classifying the variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI) from the parent lineage BA.2.86. Due to its increasing spread, WHO is classifying the variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI) from the parent lineage BA.2.86.

Kerala, and Karnataka have the most number of Covid-19 cases. As per WHO, Covid-19 cases have increased by 52 percent in the last month. Medical experts have stated that there is nothing to worry about or panic, however, we must start taking precautionary measures.