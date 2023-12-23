trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702124
NewsHealth
COVID-19

Covid-19 In India: Over 400 New Cases Recorded In Last 24 Hours, 266 In Kerala

The total number of cases has reached 3420, with four deaths in the last 24 hours, including two in Kerala, one in Karnataka, and one in Rajasthan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Covid-19 In India: Over 400 New Cases Recorded In Last 24 Hours, 266 In Kerala Image for representation

In India, there were 400 new cases of Covid-19 in a single day, with 423 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 266 cases were recorded in Kerala, and 70 cases were reported in Karnataka. Delhi also saw five new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 3420, with four deaths in the last 24 hours, including two in Kerala, one in Karnataka, and one in Rajasthan.

The emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 has caused concerns across the country. While the World Health Organisation has asked not to panic, the Covid 19 cases in India have started increasing once again. New Covid cases in India have crossed the 400 mark in one day with the country recording 423 cases in the last 24 hours. 

Of these, 266 cases were registered in Kerala and 70 in Karnataka. In the last 24 hours, five new cases of Covid were reported in Delhi as well. With this, the total active cases in India has climbed to 3420 while four more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours- two from Kerala, one from Karnataka, and one from Rajasthan.

Also read: How Can Winters Trigger Asthma In Children - Expert Explains

WHO is classifying the variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI) from the parent lineage BA.2.86. Due to its increasing spread, WHO is classifying the variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI) from the parent lineage BA.2.86.

Kerala, and Karnataka have the most number of Covid-19 cases. As per WHO, Covid-19 cases have increased by 52 percent in the last month. Medical experts have stated that there is nothing to worry about or panic, however, we must start taking precautionary measures. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation