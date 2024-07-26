Dengue Alert: Doctor Warns Of Serious Brain And Nervous System Impact

Dengue, typically recognised for its flu-like symptoms, can also have severe repercussions for the brain and nervous system, highlighting the need for heightened awareness and timely intervention. While the common symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding, the virus can also lead to much more serious neurological conditions as shared by Dr Pooja Anand, Associate consultant, Neurology, Paras Health, Gurugram.

One of the significant neurological complications of dengue is encephalitis, which is the inflammation of the brain. Encephalitis can cause severe headaches, confusion, paralysis of the body, seizures, and even coma. Meningitis, the inflammation of the coverings of the brain and spinal cord, can also occur, leading to symptoms like severe headaches and neck stiffness. Another critical condition is myelitis, which involves the inflammation of the spinal cord, potentially resulting in paralysis and other serious neurological symptoms.

Dengue encephalopathy is a particularly severe manifestation where the brain is directly affected by the virus or the body's immune response to it. Symptoms of dengue encephalopathy include changes in mental state, unusual behavior, and, in extreme cases, unconsciousness. Recognizing and treating this condition promptly is crucial to prevent long-term neurological damage.

Additionally, dengue can trigger Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), an autoimmune disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves. This condition results in muscle weakness, paralysis, and potentially life-threatening breathing difficulties that require intensive care. The immune response to virus can trigger various secondary demyelinating disorders in brain. The dengue virus can directly infect the nervous system, causing inflammation and nerve damage. Furthermore, the immune response to the virus can lead to excessive inflammation and secondary demyelinating disorders in the brain, resulting in various neurological symptoms.

Dengue also heightens the risk of strokes due to bleeding (hemorrhagic stroke) or blood clots (ischemic stroke). This increased risk arises because dengue affects blood vessels and the blood's ability to clot. Consequently, close monitoring of patients for any signs of stroke is essential.

Early warning signs of dengue-related neurological problems include persistent headaches, stiff neck, confusion, seizures, and sudden weakness. Early detection and treatment are vital to prevent long-term neurological damage. Diagnosing dengue-related brain and nerve issues involves clinical evaluation, MRI or CT scans, and lumbar puncture to analyze spinal fluid. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms, reducing inflammation, and providing supportive care, which may include antiviral medications and immunotherapy.

Awareness of the neurological risks associated with dengue is vital for both prevention and early intervention. Preventive measures include controlling mosquito populations, using protective clothing and repellents, and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed. Educating patients and communities about these risks and ensuring prompt and appropriate treatment can help mitigate severe complications associated with dengue.

Understanding the potential neurological impact of dengue underscores the need for comprehensive medical care and timely intervention. By staying informed and vigilant, we can better protect ourselves and our communities from the serious neurological consequences of dengue. Comprehensive medical care and patient education are essential in addressing the neurological impacts of dengue, highlighting the importance of vigilance and informed action in combating this serious health threat.