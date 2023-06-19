Dengue: Spot Symptoms, Early Prevention And All About The Vector Borne Disease

Dengue cases in parts of the country have started increasing with the onset of the monsoon season. Currently, Kerala reported an increase in cases resulting in deaths in a few parts of the state. The vector-borne disease is one of the most prevalent among people in India, and the country deals with the same problem year after year. The government puts a lot of effort into dealing with the problem and runs awareness campaigns for the same.

Dengue Fever

Dengue fever is spread by being bitten by an infected mosquito carrying the dengue virus (DENV). Specifically, the female Aedes mosquito, which also spreads yellow fever, the Zika virus, and chikungunya, transmits the virus that causes dengue. It is to be noted that mosquito bites a person during day hours. Once the person is infected, they start showing symptoms after 3-14 days of the bite.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 4 billion people, a significant part of the world population, live in areas vulnerable to the Dengue virus.

Dengue Symptoms

The infected person experiences symptoms 3 to 14 days following the bite. Some of the frequent symptoms include joint or muscle pain, headaches, nausea, swollen glands, vomiting, and rashes. While symptoms typically persist between four and seven days, they might worsen and become life-threatening in some instances. A person who is infected often recovers in a week.

It is to be noted that severe dengue symptoms like severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool, being very thirsty, pale and cold skin, and feeling weak come after the fever has gone away.

Dengue Prevention

For the prevention of the disease, it is essential to stop the reproduction of mosquitoes from spreading by getting rid of the stagnant water from the surroundings. Another necessary step includes preventing mosquito bites by covering the body with clothes as much as possible, using mosquito nets and window screens, use of mosquito repellents, and other such techniques.

Once the person is infected, they should rest, drink plenty of fluids, avoid anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin and consult a doctor in case of severe symptoms.