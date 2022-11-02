Dental care after 30: Tips for maintaining good oral health as you age

Dental care after 30: When you get older, your teeth, gums, and the rest of the oral cavity need extra care and attention if you want them to stay healthy as you age. Incorporating good oral habits is crucial because as we age, health problems occur more frequently. Your risk of developing chronic conditions like diabetes, arthritis, stroke, and obesity is also rising at this time, which could have an effect on your dental health as well.

According to the CDC, mild gum disease affects roughly 9% of individuals, whereas over half (46%) of all adults age 30 or older show signs of something similar. Here are some tips to maintain proper dental care with some effort.

1. Dedicated brushing routine

It's important to brush your teeth at least twice a day, but the brushing technique is just as crucial. Our teeth and gums change as we age, so we might need to adjust how we brush. At every regular dental cleaning, make sure to discuss this with your dentist.

2. Use fluoride toothpaste

To prevent cavities, fluoride is a crucial component. We might experience tooth sensitivity or receding gums as we become older. Ask your dentist for kinds of toothpaste that have a low relative dentin abrasion (RDA) value if this happens.

In general, toothpaste marketed at "sensitive teeth" will typically have a low RDA. Likely, a toothpaste with claims on the label that it's great for eliminating stains or controlling plaque would have a higher dentin abrasion value. So be careful!

3. Consume a healthy diet

No matter your age- 5, 50, or 105, your diet affects your oral health. Your oral health and general wellness can be improved by eating a diet low in processed and refined sugars and high in fruits, vegetables, healthy carbohydrates, and lean proteins.

Regardless of your age, limiting your intake of sugary drinks and candy is a smart decision.

4. Regular dental checkups

Don't skip your regular dental appointments; maintaining good oral hygiene at home is essential. The dentist will examine the shape of your teeth and gums to look for any early-stage issues. Although having your teeth cleaned every two years is recommended, if oral health problems arise, your dentist may advise more frequent checkups.

5. Stop tobacco consumption

Quit smoking or chewing tobacco; it might harm the soft tissue and bone that are connected to your teeth. People who smoke are more prone to diseases like a periodontal disease because tobacco also interferes with the natural function of gum tissue cells.