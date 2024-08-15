Digital Eye Strain In Humid Weather? Check Precautions And Prevention

Environmental factors such as hot, dry, and dusty weather, excessive screen exposure, and extensive use of air conditioning contribute significantly to dry eyes. Prolonged screen time, in particular, leads to dryness, itching, and eye strain. Humid weather can exacerbate these symptoms, increasing the likelihood of viral and bacterial conjunctivitis and eyelid infections like stye and chalazion. The combination of stye and sweating can lead to abscess formation and high levels of infection. Additionally, dacryocystitis, an infection of the tear ducts, is more common in humid conditions.

Dr. Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Consultant & Eye Surgeon, Neytra Eye Centre, New Delhi stated, "Dry eyes, or Dry Eye Disorder (DED), is a multifactorial disease ranging from mild discomfort to severe vision loss and ocular surface damage. Symptoms include burning, itching, redness, gritty sensation, watering, occasional blurring of vision, increased light sensitivity, eye pain, fatigue, and headaches. These symptoms make DED one of the leading causes of visits to ophthalmologists."

Dr Priyanka also shared 10 precautions and prevention for digital eye strain in humid weather:

1. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is crucial. Aim to consume at least 3 liters of water daily to maintain overall hydration, which supports tear production and eye health.

2. Maintain eye hygiene: Avoid touching your eyes with dirty hands.

3. Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: Take a break of 20 seconds every 20 minutes and look at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain.

4. Maintain Proper Screen Distance: Keep the screen at least an arm's length away from your eyes.

5. Avoid Watching Screens in the Dark: Do not watch screens with the room lights off to prevent additional strain on your eyes.

6. Blink Often: Blinking frequently helps prevent the eyes from drying out.

7. Improve Sitting and Posture: Ensure you have a comfortable sitting position and good posture to reduce strain on your eyes and neck.

8. Regular Eye Checkups: Schedule regular eye exams to detect and correct any refractive errors.

9. Use Artificial Lubricating Eye Drops: Preservative-free artificial lubricating eye drops often suffice for mild dry eyes and can be combined with anti-allergic eye drops if needed.

10. Avoid Self-Medicating: If you experience persistent dry eye symptoms or any eye infections, consult an experienced ophthalmologist instead of self-medicating.

Monsoon season and digital eye strain can make dry eye symptoms more pronounced. Dry eyes are a chronic issue that can significantly interfere with daily life and overall quality of life. Dr. Priyanka Singh emphasizes the importance of seeking professional medical attention if symptoms persist, as timely and appropriate treatment can prevent serious complications and improve the quality of life for those affected by digital eye strain and dry eye disorder.



