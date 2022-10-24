Diwali 2022: Tips to maintain safety and health during the festival

Diwali 2022: Diwali is not only the festival of lights but happiness too. The five-days long festivities begin with the day of Dhanteras and end on Bhai dooj. To celebrate this auspicious festival, people unite and decorate their houses and offices to welcome Maa Lakshmi to their home. The day celebrates the return of Lord Rama along with his brother and wife to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

Since Lord Rama holds a great importance in the religious beliefs of Hindus, the festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. People on this day wear the best attire to look beautiful and relish delicious recipes together. People also love to burn fire crackers such as Anar, Chakri and other crackers. Although it has been suggested to avoid firecrackers and celebrate ecofriendly Diwali as the crackers are harmful for the atmosphere, some people do not abide by.

Thus, here are some safety tips for you to enjoy Diwali to the fullest and avoid any mishap.