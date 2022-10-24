Diwali 2022: Tips to maintain safety and health during the festival
Diwali is a festival which is full of our energy and excitement. Try not to make it harmful for yourself and your loved ones as well by following these steps.
Diwali 2022: Diwali is not only the festival of lights but happiness too. The five-days long festivities begin with the day of Dhanteras and end on Bhai dooj. To celebrate this auspicious festival, people unite and decorate their houses and offices to welcome Maa Lakshmi to their home. The day celebrates the return of Lord Rama along with his brother and wife to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.
Since Lord Rama holds a great importance in the religious beliefs of Hindus, the festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. People on this day wear the best attire to look beautiful and relish delicious recipes together. People also love to burn fire crackers such as Anar, Chakri and other crackers. Although it has been suggested to avoid firecrackers and celebrate ecofriendly Diwali as the crackers are harmful for the atmosphere, some people do not abide by.
Thus, here are some safety tips for you to enjoy Diwali to the fullest and avoid any mishap.
- Celebrate Diwali with your loved ones and try to avoid firecrackers.
- Indulge yourself more in decoration and wearing beautiful attire.
- Play music and create bonfire to celebrate in a different manner.
- Wear cotton clothes instead of synthetic clothes while bursting crackers.
- Put cotton plugs to your ears while bursting crackers to avoid any ear damage.
- Do not examine the crackers which are not bursting.
- Do not light the crackers while holding them in your hand as it can lead to a severe injury.
- Use ice cubes in case of any minor burn.
- Tie your hair while bursting crackers to prevent any hair damage.
- If your child want to burn crackers, make sure to supervise them.
- Those with heart problem, high BP or any other problem must stay inside.
- Do not burst crackers near wires, cylinders and near electric poles.
- Do not burn crackers inside any festival.
- Use air purifiers as the crackers can lead to worsen air quality.
- It is your responsibility as a citizen to understand that crackers should not be burn near stray animals, roads or hospitals.
