Do You Feel Sick While Travelling? Try These 5 Remedies Before Your Journey To Avoid Motion Sickness

Motion sickness, also known as sea sickness or automobile sickness, is a common inner ear disturbance brought on by continuous motion. Anyone can get motion sickness, but people's susceptibility to it varies. While it may be impossible to avoid all episodes of motion sickness, the following guidelines can help you prevent or reduce the intensity of motion sickness.

When the movement you perceive conflicts with what your inner ear detects, motion sickness results. Vertigo, nauseousness, and vomiting may result from this. Motion sickness can occur in a car, as well as in a train, aircraft, boat, or ride at an amusement park. Although there are ways to avoid and manage motion sickness, it can make travelling unpleasant.

Motion sickness can affect everyone, however it is more common among women and children. While travelling, you may take precautions to lower your chance of being sick.

What causes motion sickness?

Your inner ears, muscles, joints, and other motion-sensing organs of your body send information to your brain. Your brain is unable to determine whether you are moving or stationary when these sections produce conflicting signals. You feel nauseous because of your brain's perplexed response.

Here are some tips to follow, which can reduce your nausea and sickness significantly:

Watch what you eat

Before and during your trip, keep an eye on your food, drink, and alcohol intake. Excessive drinking, as well as foods or beverages that ‘do not agree with you’ or make you feel particularly full, should be avoided.

Strong food odours

Strong food odours should be avoided to prevent nausea.

Least motioned seat

Choose a seat that will cause you the least amount of motion. The calmest part of an aeroplane is in the middle, over the wing.

Avoid reading

If you are prone to motion sickness, avoid reading while travelling

Take fresh air

If possible, open a window or other source of fresh air and take some good air in.

When to call a doctor?

You should call your healthcare provider if you experience:

- Chronic, persistent nausea or vomiting.

- Motion sickness symptoms when you’re not involved in a moving activity.

- Signs of dehydration.