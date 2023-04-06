Constipation relief: Constipation is a common problem that we all occasionally deal with. Yet because of the disturbance in our daily schedule brought on by work or any upheaval, these stomach issues have only become worse. We sleep in late, overindulge in unhealthy foods, and perform little physical activity.

Feeling bloated, having gas, and having acid reflux is uncomfortable, and can even be painful. Consider trying a natural remedy for stomach issues before you take a pill.

Yoga is known to provide countless physical and mental health benefits. As a result, performing certain yoga positions is an excellent way to start the day since it not only promotes better bowel movement but also leaves one feeling active and relaxed.

Here are 3 yoga asanas that can help you poop better every morning while doing your business:

1. Sit straight on the toilet with both feet on the ground, while locking your hands behind your back.

2. Lean forward and touch your chest to your knees, and hold your hands at the back of your neck (near the nape) while applying little pressure.

3. Elevate your legs so that both your legs are at the same level as your hip, now keep your hands parallel to your legs.

Further, often due to constipation and not being able to start your mornings on a relieving note, that results in a bloated belly. Among the worst fears is the thought of having to relieve gas in public and or at an inappropriate time. A gassy stomach can be painful even though it is not a sickness and is a normal aspect of digestion. Bloating, stomach discomfort, cramps, and heaviness might result from it. When you swallow air while drinking or eating, you have gas, a condition where gas builds up in the digestive tract.

Here are the five best home remedies for gas and bloating that work and help you feel relieved:

1. Ajwain/Carom Seeds

A cup of water should be consumed together with half a teaspoon of carom seeds. Once a day, perform this to relieve gas.

2. Jeera Water

Boil two cups of water with a tablespoon of cumin seeds for 10 to 15 minutes. After your meals, let the water cool and then strain it.

3. Asafoetida (Heeng)

To relieve gas, combine roughly half a teaspoon of heeng with lukewarm water and consume.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)