Dr Adarsh Talwar explores connection between exercises and heart

HEART ATTACK AND GYM: IS THERE A REAL CONNECTION?

Is exercise good for heart disease?

Everyone knows that exercise is good for you, and now that there are so many different ways to work out, almost anyone can find something they like.1 Heart disease is more likely to happen if you don't move around much. The World Heart Federation says that if you don't get enough exercise, your risk of getting heart disease goes up by 50%.2

Staying active is a great way to lower your chance of getting heart disease. Regular aerobic exercise, like walking, is known to be good for the heart. It can help you lose weight and lower your blood pressure, which are both risk factors for heart disease. But exercise can sometimes make you more likely to have a heart attack, especially if you have heart disease and don't watch how much you do.2

Studies have also shown that there is a cause-and-effect link between more cardiorespiratory fitness or physical activity and fewer cases of heart disease. The growing number of adults who believe that "more exercise is better" is likely due to these facts and the fact that exercise has been shown to slow down the ageing process. As a result, a lot more people around the world are taking part in endurance training, long-distance endurance competitions, and high-intensity interval training.3

Are there any adverse effects of intensive exercises?

Vigorous physical activity can increase the risk of sudden cardiac death and heart attack in people who are already at risk, especially if they are not in good shape. Recent studies have also shown that both doing a lot of exercises and doing it hard can lead to problems with the heart.3

These problems include accelerated calcification of the heart arteries, the exercise-induced release of heart biomarkers, an increased quantity of collagenous scar tissue in the heart, and an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart.3

A study of marathon runners found that even after the runners finished their races, their blood still had biomarkers that were linked to heart damage. Most of the time, these signs of damage go away on their own. However, if the heart keeps going through extreme physical stress, the temporary damage may lead to permanent changes in the heart, such as thicker heart walls and scarring.1

What is the solution to right exercising?

Even though there is evidence that long-term, intense exercise can increase the risk of some heart diseases, the long-term risk of this is low compared to the risk of not exercising at all. Moderate exercise is still the best way to keep your body and mind in good shape.1

When you start working out, you'll start to see benefits like getting stronger, having lower blood pressure, sleeping better, and remembering things better. Physical activity is also linked to a lower chance of gaining weight, getting depressed, and getting dementia.1

Before you start or change an exercise plan, talk to your doctor if you have signs of a heart condition, a history of a heart condition, or risk factors for heart disease. A sports cardiologist should check you out if you are an athlete and are having new symptoms.1

(Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please consult a qualified doctor before taking any decisions regarding recommendations in the article or for more information.)

