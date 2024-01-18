New Delhi: Have you ever wondered why doctors are held in the highest regard? Well, we all know that being a doctor is unlike any other profession; it extends beyond the realms of a job to a profound commitment to humanity. One such individual who is making a change with her wisdom is Dr. Axi Patel.

In a remarkable journey through the realms of international academia and medical excellence, she has emerged as a distinguished figure in the field of healthcare. Her path began with the pursuit of a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree at Pramukhswami Medical College in India, where she graduated with honours, achieving the esteemed status of summa cum laude in 2015.

Undeterred by geographical boundaries, Dr. Axi then delved into the intricacies of healthcare administration at the University of Arizona, earning a Master of Public Health with a concentration in Health Services Administration between 2016 and 2021. This academic endeavour underlined her commitment to comprehensively understanding and contributing to the broader healthcare landscape.

Building on this foundation, Dr. Axi completed her MD in Internal Medicine at the renowned John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago, Illinois. Notably, in 2020, she was selected as Chief Resident, a prestigious position awarded to the top 6 residents who exhibit not only exceptional clinical skills but also outstanding leadership abilities.

Dr. Axi’s journey continued with a commitment to a superspecialization in internal medicine, focusing on rheumatic diseases, at Cook County Hospital. Prior to this, she dedicated two years as an attending physician, actively contributing to the Internal Medicine Admissions Committee, showcasing her integral role in resident selection and mentoring.

Dr. Axi has also been awarded for her contribution in the field of healthcare. She secured second place in the National Inter-medical School Physiology Quiz and has also been graced with the Government of India Ministry of Human Resource Development Higher Education Scholarship Award.

Speaking of her journey, Dr. Axi Patel says, “I embarked on this medical journey fueled by a passion to heal, learn, and make a meaningful impact on lives. Each step, from my humble beginnings to prestigious awards, reflects not just personal triumphs but a commitment to advancing healthcare globally.”

Many of Dr. Axi’s works have been published in esteemed journals. She has attended many conferences, seminars, and workshops and continues to do so. Currently, she is also working towards nurturing the future generation of doctors. We hope that she keeps up with her work and inspires us.