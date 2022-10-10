Dr Deepak Mahendru talks about foods that can save your heart

Foods that can save your heart

Diet plays a major role in heart health and can impact your risk of heart disease. In fact, certain foods can influence blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol levels and inflammation, all of which are risk factors for heart disease.

Eating foods that maximize your heart health

1. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens are well known for their wealth of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

They’re a great source of vitamin K, which helps protect your arteries and promote proper blood clotting

2.Whole grains

Common types of whole grains include:

whole wheat

brown rice

oats

rye

barley

buckwheat

quinoa

Eating whole grains is associated with lower cholesterol and systolic blood pressure, as well as a lower risk of heart disease.

3. Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins, which protect against the oxidative stress and inflammation that contribute to the development of heart disease

4.Avocados

Avocados are an excellent source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Avocados are high in monounsaturated fats and potassium. They may help lower your cholesterol, blood pressure, and risk of metabolic syndrome.

5.Fatty fish and fish oil

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, and tuna are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which have been studied extensively for their heart-health benefits.

6.Walnuts

Walnuts are a great source of fiber and micronutrients like magnesium, copper, and manganese and including a few servings of walnuts in your diet can help protect against heart disease.

7.Beans

Beans contain resistant starch, which resists digestion and is fermented by the beneficial bacteria in your gut. Eating beans can reduce certain risk factors for heart disease.

8.Dark chocolate

Consuming chocolate in moderation (less than 6 servings a week) may decrease your risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Dark chocolate is high in antioxidants like flavonoids. It has been associated with a lower risk of developing calcified plaque in the arteries and coronary heart disease.

9.Tomatoes

Tomatoes are loaded with lycopene, a natural plant pigment with powerful antioxidant properties.

Low blood levels of lycopene are linked to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Increasing the intake of tomato products and lycopene supplementation have positive effects on blood lipids, blood pressure, and endothelial function.

10.Almonds

Almonds are incredibly nutrient-dense, boasting a long list of vitamins and minerals that are crucial to heart health.

They’re also a good source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fiber, two important nutrients that can help protect against heart disease.

11.Seeds

Chia seeds, flaxseeds, and hemp seeds are all great sources of heart-healthy nutrients, including fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

Adding these types of seeds to your diet can improve many heart disease risk factors, including inflammation, blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides.

12.Garlic

Garlic and its components have been shown to help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol. They may also help inhibit blood clot formation.

