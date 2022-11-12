Dr M Bhuvana Priya explains Weight Gain In Diabetes

Weight gain in Diabetes

Diabetes is a condition in which there is increased blood sugar level and also increased insulin. Even though insulin plays an important in reducing the levels of blood sugar, diabetic patients develop resistance to the action of insulin resulting in an increase in blood sugar and this increased blood sugar leads to a compensatory increase in insulin.

When the bloodstream has excess blood sugar and insulin, the body is signaled to store sugar. Some sugar can be stored in the muscles and liver; however, most sugars are stored as fat when they have nowhere else to go. Thus, people with diabetes are more likely to be overweight or obese than those without the disease. While weight gain is one of the most common side effects of diabetes, it is not inevitable. Other factors include medication and a sedentary lifestyle.

Weight gain varies from person to person, depending on several factors, including medications. Other factors that affect weight gain include age, sex, height, Insulin amount released with each meal and the level of insulin resistance, Genetic makeup, family history, ethnicity, diet, and exercise habits

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are chronic diseases associated with health complications that can lead to weight gain.

Several strategies can be used to lose weight in diabetes. Key strategies include tracking calorie intake, increasing protein intake, choosing low glycemic index foods, exercising regularly and discussing with health care providers for medications that are weight neutral or known for weight reduction.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)