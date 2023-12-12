Want To Protect Your Eyes From Dust? Opt Simple Ayurvedic Techniques For Optimal Vision And Care

In bustling metropolises like Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been consistently reaching alarming levels, the collective effort against air pollution has intensified. The consequences of environmental degradation are real, posing a substantial threat to human health. Many individuals struggle with itchy and strained eyes, presenting an ongoing challenge that results in persistent pain and discomfort. Yet, a surprising number of people remain unaware of the severe threat posed by escalating dust levels to their eyes.

Dr Neha Ayurvedic Eye Specialist at Dr. Basu Eye Hospital shares more about simple ways to navigating the impact of dust on eye health & ayurvedic approaches to eye resilience.

Dr Neha says, "Living in urban settings has normalized the discomfort stemming from airborne particles. The air is saturated with dust, and city residents routinely experience respiratory issues and eye discomfort as an integral part of urban living. It is crucial to raise awareness about the silent but detrimental impact of dust on eye health in such settings, advocating proactive measures to mitigate its effects and safeguard the well-being of city inhabitants."

Furthermore, let's understand how dust adversely affects the eyes, exploring an Ayurvedic perspective to illuminate preventive measures.

What are the Effects of Dust?

"Overworking the lacrimal gland, responsible for tear production, can negatively impact eye health. Pollution can strain the lacrimal gland, especially the tear-producing part, causing eyes to work excessively hard. When the air is polluted, tiny particles prompt the eyes to produce more tears in an attempt to eliminate them, straining the gland and resulting in dry eyes. Despite the tearing, eyes become dry and uncomfortable, leading to redness, irritation, and blurry vision. Increased exposure to pollution heightens vulnerability to infections," adds Dr Neha.

Imbalance of Doshas

According to Ayurvedic principles, an imbalance in the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—can be responsible for various health issues, including those affecting the eyes. Dr Neha highlights, "Dust, with its diverse elemental components, can disrupt the delicate equilibrium of doshas in the eyes, potentially causing inflammation, redness, and diminished vision."

"Ayurvedic eye drops containing rose water or cooling herbs like aloe vera can alleviate inflammation and discomfort. Ayurvedic practices, encompassing proper diet, lifestyle adjustments, and herbal remedies, aim to restore balance and promote optimal eye health," recommends Dr Neha.

Aggravation of Vata

Aggravation of the Vata dosha disrupts eye health, leading to dryness, sensitivity, and blurred vision. Vata imbalance results in diminished lubrication in the eyes, causing discomfort and heightened susceptibility to environmental factors. This imbalance may manifest as increased eye strain, contributing to overall visual impairment. Balancing Vata through appropriate lifestyle and Ayurvedic practices is crucial for maintaining optimal eye health.

Reduced Ocular Circulation

Dust particles can impede ocular circulation, harming eye health. When dust settles on the eyes, it restricts blood flow, leading to reduced oxygen and nutrient delivery. This compromised circulation can result in eye discomfort, blurred vision, and increased susceptibility to eye problems.

Dos and Don'ts for Effective Eye Health

According to Dr Neha, "Ayurveda advocates for a comprehensive approach to eye care. From dietary recommendations to lifestyle habits, adhering to Ayurvedic principles can fortify the eyes against the detrimental effects of dust. Incorporating ingredients like Triphala into the diet, practicing eye exercises, and avoiding prolonged exposure to dusty environments are integral remedies for Ayurvedic eye care."