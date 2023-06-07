Embrace Motherhood with Ayurveda, A Path to Fertility- Expert Explains

Infertility is an inability of a couple to conceive naturally which is one of the burning global issues today. The stress of the non-fulfilment of a wish to have a child has been associated with emotional squeals such as anger, depression, anxiety, marital problems and feelings of worthlessness among the parents.

According to WHO, one in six people globally is affected by infertility which accounts for 17.5 per cent of the world's entire adult population.

In an interview with IANS, Dr Aarati Patil, R&D Head, Gynoveda shares how ayurveda can help women overcome interfility and embrace motherhood.

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, has been used for thousands of years to treat a wide range of health conditions, including all types of Gynaecological disorders and reproductive health issues like infertility. Ayurveda views infertility as a result of an imbalance in the body's doshas, or energy systems. By rebalancing these doshas, Ayurveda aims to restore fertility and promote overall health.

Role of Ayurveda in the Journey of Motherhood

Ayurveda has great potential to address fertility-related issues. The very effective way to treat infertility is the combination of the right Ayurvedic herbs and a healthy Diet Lifestyle.

Ayurvedic Herbs to treat infertility

Ayurvedic scriptures have detailed descriptions of different herbs that can help in each step of conceiving. It offers great benefits to achieve proper egg growth, improve egg quality, timely ovulation, fertilisation, implantation, maintaining healthy pregnancy etc. These herbs help to restore the balance of the doshas to impart strength and support reproductive functions at each step. However, these should be combined with Diet and lifestyle changes for best results.

Here are some Ayurvedic herbs having great potential to treat infertility:

Putrajivak: Putrajivaka has been traditionally associated with enhancing fertility big time. This is a very powerful herb that balances hormones, improves egg quality and ensures strong and healthy implantation

Shivlingi: Shivlingi is primarily used for its ability to treat female infertility and promote conception. The seeds of the plant have properties that help improve the egg quality, which is a great concern today.

Jeevanti: Jeevanti is great at improving the quality of the inner lining of the uterus. It makes sure the embryo gets proper nutrition after implantation.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha balances hormones and works as a uterine tonic, strengthens uterine muscles, improves egg quality, improves libido, reduces stress, and improves reproductive health.

Shatavari: Shatavari provides nutrition to the reproductive system, balances hormones, improves the uterine atmosphere, and helps improve egg size.

Gokshura: It is believed to improve sperm count and quality, and to increase testosterone levels in men. In females, it maintains healthy vaginal PH and relieves inflammation to facilitate natural conception.

Triphala: Triphala is a combination of three fruits that are commonly used in Ayurveda for a variety of health conditions. It is the best combination for Uterine detox.

Diet and Lifestyle

Ayurveda emphasises the importance of a healthy diet and lifestyle in promoting fertility. A balanced diet that includes fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help improve reproductive health by providing the necessary nutrients for the body.

A healthy sleep cycle, staying relaxed & positive, and moderate exercise every day are some of the very important lifestyle factors influencing fertility positively. The right combination of pure herbs like the Jeehv fertility supplement along with a healthy diet and lifestyle can deal with fertility issues naturally and without any side effects. It helps improve your chances of conceiving natural manifolds.

Ayurvedic treatment today has reached the global level and medications based on ayurveda are being backed by researchers from all over the world. Ayurveda offers a holistic approach to treating infertility by addressing the root cause of the problem and promoting overall health and well-being. Every woman trying to conceive must benefit from this powerful, effective and side effect-free, natural medicine.