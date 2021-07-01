EsselWorld, Water Kingdom & EsselWorld Bird Park celebrate National Doctor’s Day!

Mumbai: The difficult time of pandemic has once again reminded us of the unconditional & selfless sacrifices made by the doctors and the healthcare professionals in keeping us healthy & safe. This year is once again dedicated to those doctors and healthcare professionals who are serving in these difficult times by risking their lives either in primary as well as secondary healthcare centres. So it’s a great time to recognise the significance of these health professionals and pay tribute to their contributions.

On this auspicious National Doctor’s day the Water Kingdom, EsselWorld & EsselWorld Bird Park greets all the doctors and healthcare professionals in a very special way by creating thanksgiving posters in a Bollywood style.

The campaign reaches out to all the doctors and health professionals via social media which not only thanks them but also bring a smile to their faces during these tough times.

“In honour of this noble profession, Doctor’s Day is celebrated on different dates across the world. In India, it's celebrated on 1st July every year to pay homage to their unforgettable contribution in the field of medicine. Doctor’s are at great risk as they tirelessly work during the life of their patients. They are like our soldiers, scarifying their life so that we can stay fit, healthy and happy with our family. In return, we stand and bow down to express our gratitude towards them in a very unique manner.”

Mr Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld & Water Kingdom.