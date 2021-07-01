हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Doctor’s Day 2021

EsselWorld, Water Kingdom & EsselWorld Bird Park celebrate National Doctor’s Day!

The campaign reaches out to all the doctors and health professionals via social media which not only thanks them but also bring a smile to their faces during these tough times.

EsselWorld, Water Kingdom &amp; EsselWorld Bird Park celebrate National Doctor’s Day!

Mumbai: The difficult time of pandemic has once again reminded us of the unconditional & selfless sacrifices made by the doctors and the healthcare professionals in keeping us healthy & safe. This year is once again dedicated to those doctors and healthcare professionals who are serving in these difficult times by risking their lives either in primary as well as secondary healthcare centres. So it’s a great time to recognise the significance of these health professionals and pay tribute to their contributions.

On this auspicious National Doctor’s day the Water Kingdom, EsselWorld & EsselWorld Bird Park greets all the doctors and healthcare professionals in a very special way by creating thanksgiving posters in a Bollywood style. 

The campaign reaches out to all the doctors and health professionals via social media which not only thanks them but also bring a smile to their faces during these tough times.

“In honour of this noble profession, Doctor’s Day is celebrated on different dates across the world. In India, it's celebrated on 1st July every year to pay homage to their unforgettable contribution in the field of medicine. Doctor’s are at great risk as they tirelessly work during the life of their patients. They are like our soldiers, scarifying their life so that we can stay fit, healthy and happy with our family. In return, we stand and bow down to express our gratitude towards them in a very unique manner.” 

Mr Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld & Water Kingdom.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Doctor’s Day 2021EsselWorldWater KingdomEsselWorld Bird ParkNational Doctor’s Day
Next
Story

National Doctor’s Day 2021: Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of doctors

Must Watch

PT23M22S

PM Modi to address doctors on the occasion of National Doctors' Day