Excessive Hair fall? 5 Blood Tests That Will Tell You Why

Hair fall remedies: It doesn't matter who you are or how you feel about it, everyone experiences hair loss, shedding, and thinning hair at certain point in their lives. There are several causes of hair loss, including persistent underlying health issues, vitamin deficiencies, and excessive vitamin A intake.

A blood test or scalp test may be advised if your doctor believes that hair loss may be caused by an underlying medical problem. You may have all of these diagnostic exams done at your dermatologist's clinic.

The diagnostic tests listed below should be conducted to assist identify the cause of hair loss. The tests can at least rule out the chance that specific conditions are to blame for your hair loss, even though for many people they typically produce findings that are within the normal range.



Tests for Diagnosing Hair Loss Condition

1. Vitamin D

It is metabolized in the skin by keratinocytes. These are skin cells that process keratin, a protein in hair, nails, and skin. When the body doesn’t have enough vitamin D, keratinocytes in hair follicles have trouble regulating hair growth and shedding.

2. Vitamin B12

It helps in making red blood cells that carry oxygen to your hair follicles. As a result, when vitamin B12 levels are low, your hair follicles may not be able to grow new hair efficiently.

3. Thyroid Test

Sudden hair loss is linked to long-term thyroid diseases such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Hence, an imbalance in hormones like T3 and T4 can disrupt hair growth and follicle health which further helps in identifying the condition.

4. Iron and Ferritin Serum Test

Studies have often establish a direct link between iron deficiency and hair loss.

In that case, rapid and frequent hair fall can also become a parameter for detecting iron deficiency and vice versa. And to determine the condition, your doctor will most likely order blood tests that screen for iron and ferritin.

5. Sex Hormones Tests

The role of sex hormones in the development of hair growth cycles become more apparent during puberty when the production of these hormones starts to increase.

a) Prolactin Blood Test

b) Testosterone Blood Test

c) Estrogen and Progesterone Blood Test

Home remedies to prevent hair loss

- Massage coconut oil into your scalp at least twice a week, then wait a few hours or overnight before taking a shower.

- Use an amla hair mask by combining 2 teaspoons of both powdered shikakai and amla, then adding water to create a smooth paste. Before shampooing, apply this to your scalp and hair. Let it sit for 45 minutes. For best results, practise this at least once a week.

- Simply mix a few onions, squeeze out the juice, and apply it to your scalp and hair. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then rinse the area.

- For a boost in natural hair growth, either use lemon essential oil diluted in a carrier oil or apply fresh lemon juice to your hair.

- Leave 2 teaspoons shikakai powder in a jar of coconut oil for 15 days. For healthy, lustrous hair, massage your scalp with this at least twice a week.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)