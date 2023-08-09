Exclusive: 7 Essential Tips On Brushing And Flossing Your Teeth

Yes, we all know how to brush and floss our teeth, but do we know that there are certain do’s and don'ts that we might not be familiar with? Ankit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Fang, a new-age preventive oral care brand, takes us through the below:

1. Brush at least twice a day:

Ideally, you should brush in the morning and before bedtime. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and upgrade to good-quality toothpaste which will make a measurable difference to your oral health.



2. Use the right brushing technique:

Hold your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to your gum line and use short, gentle back-and-forth strokes. Pay equal attention to the outer, inner, and chewing surfaces of your teeth. Don't forget to brush your tongue gently to remove bacteria and freshen your breath.

3. Brush for at least two minutes:

The recommended brushing time is at least two minutes. Many people tend to brush for less time, which may leave behind plaque and bacteria. To ensure thorough cleaning, divide your mouth into four sections and spend about 30 seconds on each quadrant. If all this is too complicated, consider upgrading to a good-quality electric toothbrush.

4. Floss daily:

Flossing removes food particles and plaque from between the teeth, where the toothbrush can't reach. Make it a habit to floss at least once a day, preferably before bedtime. Gently slide the floss between your teeth and curve it around the tooth in a C shape, ensuring you reach below the gumline.

5. Choose the right flossing technique:

Some people find traditional flossing challenging, especially if they have limited dexterity or tightly spaced teeth. In such cases, consider using floss picks, interdental brushes, or water flossers as alternatives. These tools can be just as effective in cleaning between the teeth and along the gumline.

6. Don't forget the back teeth:

It's easy to focus on the front teeth while brushing, but the back teeth (molars) are just as important. These teeth are susceptible to cavities and plaque build-up, so be sure to give them proper attention while brushing and flossing.

7. Replace your toothbrush regularly:

Over time, toothbrush bristles can become frayed and less effective in cleaning your teeth. Replace your toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if the bristles show signs of wear. Using a worn-out toothbrush can be less efficient and may not provide the same level of cleaning.

Lastly, Ankit advises, “We Indians have poor oral care habits and very high rates of dental diseases. Question your product choices and schedule regular dental check-ups to avoid painful procedures later. A healthy mouth contributes to a healthy body, so prioritize your oral health and enjoy the benefits of a beautiful smile!”