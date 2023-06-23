Exclusive: 9 Ways To Prevent Acne After Gym Workouts

Acne breakouts after a workout, are commonly referred to as 'gym acne' or 'acne mechanica'. Dr Priyanka Reddy, founder and chief dermatologist at DNA Skin Clinic has shared a few following tips that can be prevented by following these tips:

1. Cleanse your skin before and after workouts: Before exercising, cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup. After your workout, cleanse again to remove sweat and bacteria that may have accumulated during the exercise session. Use a mild cleanser that is suitable for your skin type.

2. Avoid heavy or occlusive makeup: Heavy makeup can clog pores and contribute to acne breakouts, especially when combined with sweat. If you prefer to wear makeup while working out, choose oil-free, non-comedogenic products that allow your skin to breathe. Alternatively, consider going makeup-free during your workouts to let your skin breathe and reduce the chances of clogged pores.

3. Wear breathable clothing: Choose workout clothes made from breathable fabrics like cotton or moisture-wicking materials. These fabrics help to absorb sweat and allow your skin to breathe, reducing the likelihood of sweat and bacteria being trapped against your skin.

4. Shower and change clothes promptly: After exercising, take a shower as soon as possible to cleanse your skin and remove sweat, oil, and bacteria. Change into clean, dry clothes to prevent the accumulation of sweat and bacteria on your skin.

5. Avoid touching your face: During your workout, try to avoid touching your face with your hands or wiping your sweat with your hands. Your hands can transfer bacteria and oil to your face, potentially leading to breakouts. If you need to wipe away sweat, use a clean towel that’s gentle on your skin.

6. Use non-comedogenic skincare products: When choosing skincare products, including moisturizers, sunscreens, and any post-workout treatments, opt for non-comedogenic or oil-free formulations. These products are less likely to clog your pores and contribute to acne breakouts.

7. Keep your workout equipment clean: If you use equipment or machines at the gym, wipe them down with antibacterial wipes before use to reduce the transfer of bacteria onto your skin. Similarly, if you use any personal fitness equipment, make sure to clean it regularly to minimize bacterial buildup.

8. Maintain a healthy skincare routine: Establish a regular skincare routine that includes cleansing, exfoliating (but not too frequently or aggressively), using retinoids ( under the guidance of your dermatologist) lightweight moisturiser & sunscreen that do not clog your pores. Also, consider incorporating acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid, clindamycin or benzoyl peroxide into your routine to help prevent breakouts based on your dermatologist’s recommendation.

9. Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water before, during, and after your workout can help flush out toxins from your body and keep your skin hydrated, promoting a healthier complexion.

