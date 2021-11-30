Exclusive: Ayurvedic home remedies for Dengue, as cases surge in India

New Delhi: There has been a steady rise in the number of Dengue virus cases in India. The country’s Capital Delhi saw a surge to over 5,270 cases, making it the highest recorded in the city in a year since 2015. More recently, as of November 1, according to Union Health Ministry data, a total of 116,991 cases were recorded in India.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne vector disease that is caused by ‘Aedes Aegypti Mosquito’ that spreads the Dengue virus. This virus is passed on to humans through the bites of an infective female Aedes mosquito and cannot transmit from human to human.

The early symptoms of the disease include rashes on the skin due to mosquito bites, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, high fever, etc. If the fever lasts for more than a week and goes up to 104F, then the person should consult a doctor immediately. If ignored, the symptoms may worsen and can become life-threatening.

However, there is no specific medication for dengue, but one should seek medical advice after observing similar symptoms.

Some Ayurveda methods can help overcome the symptoms of dengue, according to Dr Smita Naram, Co-founder, Ayushakti. She shares below some home remedies that can help you in your battle against dengue:



Drink one teaspoon Papaya leaves juice twice a day

Drink half a glass of Pomegranate juice twice a day

Chew 10-15 fresh Tulsi (holy basil) leaves daily to strengthen the body's immunity

Drink Ginger tea to improve appetite

One should also try consume Ayurvedic herbs that are beneficial against Dengue like:

Tinospora Cordifolia (Guduchi) that boosts liver function and improves immunity, antivirals like Pomegranate Peel, immuno-stimulant Andrographis Paniculata (Kalmegh) which blocks the viruses from spreading, Solanum Xanthocarpum (Kantakari), Ginger that targets respiratory and liver infections, Hollarrhena Antidysenterica (Kutaj), Holy Basil (Tulsi) which modulates immunity preventing and bringing relief from both viral and bacterial infections.



It is highly important to build one’s immune system to prevent or fight such diseases; one can try these easy Ayurvedic home remedies to maintain one’s body:

1. Ayurvedic Concoction

Ingredients and Method:

Pomegranate - 1 outer peel

Add 2 glasses of water and boil and make a decoction

Boil and make it 1/4th of a glass

Strain in a cup

Add a teaspoon of turmeric

Drink this throughout the day

2. Green tea

Green tea is amongst the highly beneficial immunity-boosting beverage & it also helps fight infections and diseases. The antioxidant seeks out cell-damaging free radicals, which destroy them.

3. Ginger

Ginger is an ancient healing ingredient for many problems. It is an excellent remedy to improve digestion and metabolism in the body. It also helps in balancing the immune system to restore its proper functioning.

4. Garlic

Garlic has been used as an antiseptic, antibacterial, and antifungal agent. It can fight viruses, fungi, infections, and bacteria. Eating garlic can increase the number of virus-fighting T-cells in the bloodstream. It does this by boosting the immune system.

Apart from the above remedies, there are certain measures that one need to take care of like

Proper solid waste disposal and proper water storage practice,

Boiling the water before drinking,

Covering the containers with a lid,

Throwing away old water stored in pots or balconies to avoid mosquito breeding, using a mosquito net while sleeping,

Keep your surroundings clean and dry to prevent any mosquito-borne diseases.

(Disclaimer: This article is not a substitute for a professional doctor. Please consult one before following any tips and seek immediate medical help when required).