EXCLUSIVE: Common Doubts And Misconceptions About Hair Transplants, Expert Spells Out

Male or female, hair is undoubtedly a vital component of the human body since, in addition to enhancing your physical appearance, having excellent, healthy hair can also make you feel more self-assured and optimistic. But what happens if you start losing your priceless hair all of a sudden? Because of significant hair loss or baldness, many of us have at some point thought of getting a hair transplant.

In conversation with Zee News English, Dr B L Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon from SkinQure Clinic in Saket, New Delhi helps debunks that anyone in the future needing a hair transplant can go for it without hesitation or fear.

Dr Jangid says, "Hair is certainly a significant part of the human body. Having great, healthy hair can boost your confidence in addition to improving your physical look."



Many of us have at some point considered getting a hair transplant due to excessive hair loss or baldness. There are, however, several misconceptions regarding this approach that raise doubt about its effectiveness.

Common Myths And Doubts About Hair Transplant

Doubt 1: Transplanted hair looks unnatural

Reality: No, your hair will grow naturally like the rest of the hair. In the hands of an experienced and certified Hair Transplant Surgeon, you will get a natural look and hairline without worrying about appearance.

Doubt 2: The brain or the eyes may be affected by hair transplantation

Reality: No, that's not true. The brain is not affected by hair transplantation, which is a minimally invasive technique. Actually, hair transplantation is done on the top (upper part) of the scalp, and the epidermis beneath the scalp is unaffected. Therefore, during the treatment, neither your brain nor your eye can be harmed.

Doubt 3: Anyone's hair can be used for hair transplant

Reality: No, you can only have your own body's hair transplanted. The hair is removed from any area of your body, including your chest, arms, legs, facial hair, and scalp. Any other person's hair will not be accepted by your body.

Doubt 4: Hair transplant is an excruciating painful procedure

Reality: Under local anaesthesia, a hair transplant procedure is performed. As a result, the procedure will be painless for the person undergoing it. There can be some mild pain once the anaesthesia wears off, but your doctor will likely prescribe medicines for that.

Doubt 5: Too much blood is lost during hair transplant procedure

Reality: No, there is not much blood loss when using advanced procedures like FUE. When the surgeon removes the hair graft from the donor area, you might suffer relatively mild bleeding. A hair transplant is a daycare procedure and you can return home the same day after having a hair transplant.

Doubt 6: You may develop cancer after a hair transplant surgery

Reality: There is absolutely no connection between a hair transplant surgery and cancer. This surgery cannot cause any illnesses or other health issues.

Doubt 7: Hair Transplant is more effective in young men

Reality: Male Pattern Baldness is one of the most prevalent causes of hair loss in men and can begin as early as 20 to 25 years of age. As a result, young candidates may choose to get hair transplantation if their doctor recommends it. However, this does not imply that those in their 40s and 50s cannot undergo this kind of treatment. If your hair loss is stable, there is enough donor area available, and you are physically fit, you are an excellent candidate for a hair transplant procedure.

Doubt 8: Hair transplant is only for men

Reality: No, this is a false statement. Since men suffer mostly from Male pattern baldness so it is thought that HT is only for them. Anyone suffering from hair loss/ baldness can get a Hair transplant done. It has nothing to do with gender.

Doubt 9: The results of hair transplantation are only temporary

Reality: The results are near to permanent. You will be able to notice the proper outcome of the surgery only after 3 to 4 months. In the initial 5 or 6 weeks, you will notice shedding of hair which is a natural occurrence followed by new hair growth from the grafts. You should be able to see a head full of hairs within 8-10 months.

Dr Jangid concludes, “Hair Transplant (HT) is certainly a successful Hair Restoration technique that offers the best results when done by an experienced person. Since Hair Transplantation is a surgical process it is imperative for all HT seekers to cross-check the experience of the doctor who is going to perform the surgery along with the technique he/

she will be using. For treating baldness, the two techniques that are often used are FUE and FUT Hair Transplant. Which approach is best for you depend on your unique features, and requirements which a medical practitioner can only suggest. But both procedures offer greater results when performed by an experienced and qualified hair transplant surgeon”.