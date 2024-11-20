Exclusive: Do Air Masks Really Protect Your Lungs from Pollution? Expert Tells Which Type Of Mask Can Help

The air quality index (AQI) is alarmingly rising and there is an increase in the harmful pollutants in the air that trigger respiratory tract issues. The question remains - are air masks really beneficial to deal with the effects of these damaging pollutants? Dr Harish Bhatia, Founder Director Rebreathe Clinic Senior Consultant Chest specialist & Physician with Apollo Hospital, Corona Warrior & TB champion award recipient shares his inputs with Zee News Digital and shares how masks can help combat air pollution.



Air pollution

Air pollution occurs when there is suspension of solid, liquid or gaseous pollutants in the air coming from vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions etc. The most concerning environmental pollutants include nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM2.5 and 10), carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur dioxide (SO2), ozone (O3), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) etc. PM2.5 is really devastating for our respiratory tract as its small size makes it penetrate the blood easily.

Air masks

The work of air masks are to act as a filter for harmful air pollutants and stop them from entering into the respiratory tract of the human body. These masks are mostly comprised of three layers - the outermost layer supporting the role of filtering out large pollutants such as dust etc., filter layer that are made of fine fibers to block the entry of smaller pollutants such as PM2.5 and the innermost layer designed to absorb moisture from the breath and provide comfortable breathing.

Types of air masks

Depending upon the type of mask, its effectiveness in filtering out pollutants varies.

(1) Surgical masks - These masks are valid only up to the hospital settings as they work well to sort out large sized particles but not smaller pollutants. Hence, they do not serve the purpose of protection from air pollution.

(2) Cloth masks - They do not fulfil any requirement when it comes to safeguarding from air pollution as they give minimum protection and by no way sort out small particles such as PM2.5.

(3) N95 masks - These masks work wonders to protect our nasal cavity from air pollutants by 95 percent filtering out of particulate matter.

(4) KN95 masks - Under the circumstances of unavailability of N95 masks, these Chinese-manufactured KN95 masks also fulfill the purpose.

(5) FFP masks - These masks are manufactured in Europe and are available in three varieties - FFP1, FFP2 as well as FFP3. The third variety are highly efficient for filtering out as high as ninety nine percent particulate matter.

Benefits of air masks

The air masks are definitely effective, especially when it comes to N95 or FFP2/FFP3 masks. There are numerous researches to prove the effectiveness of N95 masks in filtering out particulate matter 2.5 by over 90 percent. Masks help to minimize the inhalation of potential irritants such as pollen, dust, industrial gasses etc. and thus reducing the risk of asthma, bronchitis etc.

Bottom line - Mask or myth?

Air masks are definitely not a myth and provide protection from particulate matter suspended in the air if used correctly and if the right kind of mask is used. You just need to use the appropriate type and well-fitted mask and follow proper usage guidelines. Prefer a certified mask with a high filtration rate which fits you appropriately and choose the ones with replaceable filters for long-term effectiveness.



