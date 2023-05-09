EXCLUSIVE: How To Ease Gym Injuries After A Challenging Workout- Check Expert Tips

Daily workout: Our muscles cry out in agony the following a leg day, or pleading for rest after we increase the distance we usually cover on our morning run or add a few additional kilos to the squat rack. It's a myth that pain is necessary for progressing in your fitness goals; in reality, really sore muscles might make future sessions difficult.

In an interview with Zee English, Dr Sanesh Tuteja, Consultant-Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund shares the tips on how to manage leading gym injuries and keep a better upkeep on heavy workout days.

Gym injuries are common and affect both amateurs and professionals alike. These injuries can be due to repetitive micro-trauma from overtraining, or macro-trauma caused by falls or impacts, like twisting an ankle or knee. They can be incredibly debilitating and have a significant impact on quality of life and mobility. Gym-related injuries can be classified into muscle strains or tears, tendon injuries, ligament injuries, fractures, and dislocations.

So, what can we do to ease sore, worn out muscles and prevent excess inflammation in the future? Let's take a look.

The management of gym injuries depends on the severity of the injury. Initial treatment includes the RICE method, which involves Resting the affected area, applying Ice to reduce swelling, Compressing the area with a bandage, and Elevating it above heart level. Cooling is known to alleviate pain and reduce muscle damage.Repeated applications of ice are most effective in reducing muscle temperature while allowing the skin to recover. Compression with a bandage is another method to reduce swelling.

However, it is best to avoid any bandage that restricts movement, and instead, appropriate exercises to promote early movement are beneficial. It is also important to take pain relievers as prescribed by a healthcare provider.

Here are four top gym injuies that can affect you while doing strenuous gym workouts:

Muscle strains or tears

Caused by concentric or eccentric overload. Strains result from muscle fibres being excessively stretched, leading to micro-tears in some fibres, while the muscle remains intact. A rupture is a complete tear of the muscle, leading to the discontinuation of the tissue

Tendon injuries

Ranging from Tendonitis, which is inflammation of the tendon, and minor strains to complete tears.Commonly affected tendons include the pectoralis major, biceps brachii, quadriceps, and calf muscles. Complete tears can happen within the tendon, known as a mid-substance tear, or the tendon can detach from its attachment to the bone, known as an avulsion.

Ligaments injury

Connecting one bone to another and act as joint stabilizers. Ligament injuries of the knee, like the ACL, MCL, and LCL, are commonly seen.

Fractures and dislocations

Occuring due to direct impacts, crush injuries, or avulsion injuries. Stress fractures can occur due to repetitive trauma to the bone and are common in activities that involve running, jumping, and weightlifting, affecting weight-bearing bones like the tibia, neck of the femur, and foot.

To prevent gym-related injuries, it is essential to stretch before exercising and increase muscle compliance, which is the ability to stretch on the application of a load. Proper technique and form are crucial to staying injury-free. Poor technique may abnormally load a joint or structure, making them vulnerable to injury. If you're new to an exercise, it is best to perform it under supervision.

Key Tips To Remember

- Gradually increasing the intensity and duration of workouts givingthe body adequate time to adapt to the activity is crucial.

- Take breaks, get adequate sleep and rest to allow the body to recover and heal itself.

- Replacing salts with water (for activities that result in water loss due to sweating) due to increased metabolic activities, or exercising in hot environments can prevent dehydration and related conditions such as heat stroke, cramps, and heat exhaustion. However, excessive consumption of free water can result in Hyponatremia (low sodium), which is rare and occurs in specific instances, such as exercising formore than four hours.

- Balance training can improve sensorimotor control in athletes with previous injuries and help reduce re-injury.

- Support braces or taping may be used to protect injured structures.

Additionally, proper nutrition in the form of a well-balanced diet of macro and micronutrients and adequate daily protein intake is crucial to repair and build muscles.

Dr Tuteja says, "It is essential to have the injury assessed by an orthopaedic surgeon to receive appropriate advice. Depending on the severity, surgery to repair the torn structure and/or a rehabilitation program in the form of physical therapy to strengthen the muscles around the injury and improve function may be recommended."

In summary, Dr Tuteja concludes, "gym-related injuries can be debilitating and significantly impact the quality of life and mobility. Preventive measures through proper technique, gradual increase in intensity, and adequate rest are crucial."

