Exclusive: Include these food items in your diet to stay warm in winter season

New Delhi: As temperatures drop and cold waves hit us during the winter season, one of the most important things we can do at this time is to warm ourselves from within with wholesome, nourishing and warming foods.

According to ancient Ayurvedic science, winter is considered a kapha and vata season – a season of cold weather, lethargy, and dryness. So ideally, your diet should include items that balance both of these doshas to help you enjoy the winter months.

Uma Prasad, GM at a Sowparnika Retail Private Limited with over 20 years of experience in Organic food and agriculture shares below food items to eat during the cold months.

Dried fruits, nuts and seeds

Packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, dry fruits such as almonds, raisins, cashews, pistachios and walnuts are a must-have in winter. You can add them to your breakfast cereal, use them in smoothies and in your salads. In winter, we tend to feel hungrier, so dry fruits are a great snacking option instead of conventional snacking options.



Spices

Include spices like pepper, hing and fenugreek, turmeric, cinnamon, sesame seeds in your diet.

While spices such as hing are great for digestion, spices like pepper, turmeric and cinnamon help boost blood circulation contain antioxidants and boost your immunity to help you fight winter-related ailments.

Warming teas

Think winter, think warming teas. And what could be better than one spiced with tulsi and ginger to keep you feeling all warm and nourished. While ginger helps soothe a bad throat, tulsi is filled with antiviral and antibacterial properties.

Jaggery

A healthier alternative to refined white sugar, jaggery is rich in Vitamin C. A great source of minerals ranging from iron to potassium, jaggery is filled with antioxidants to strengthen your immune system. It is believed to help keep your body warm by dilating the blood vessels and helps soothe a troublesome throat!

Honey

Think winter, think honey. Not only is it a great substitute for refined sugar, it is loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties and is antioxidant rich! Considered a great immunity booster, honey can be enjoyed in many ways in winter, whether as part of a soothing tea, drizzled over fruits, used in desserts or just drunk with warm milk every night – a grandmother’s top remedy to keep you warm!

Root vegetables, greens, citrus fruits

Whether it's carrots, beans, or spinach, root vegetables and greens are a must-have in your winter diet. They are rich in Vitamin C and beta carotene. And whether it's oranges or guavas, make sure you get these Vitamin C-loaded fruits in your diet!

Whole grain cereals

Millets are a must-have in winter thanks to their warming properties – fibre rich, they help keep you satiated for longer and boost your energy levels as well. Make these superfoods such as barnyard millet, quinoa, foxtail millet and ragi a part of your diet whether it's in salads, as an alternative to rice, in batters and even in desserts.

Ghee

Nothing makes a meal more satisfying than a warm dollop of ghee! Healthy fats such as ghee help boost digestion, keep your joints smooth, and keep you nourished and warm.

So load up on these warming foods as you do this winter season.

(Disclaimer: This content is purely for general information purposes and not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Please consult with your doctor for any nutritional advice).