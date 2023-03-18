Pomegranate Health Benefits: 4 Ways In Which It Can Help In Weight Loss - Check Dietician's Advice

By Dt Gagan Sidhu

To maintain a healthy weight, we all need to follow a healthy diet that includes a lot of fruits and veggies. Packed with nutrients and rich in antioxidants, pomegranate is one such fruit that is exceptionally beneficial for health. From taking care of your heart health to aiding in a good digestive system, pomegranate can even help you shed those extra kilos. Pomegranate juice is a great natural fruit juice to add to your daily diet as it has multiple health benefits.

How Pomegranates Can Help in Weight Loss

Here are some of the benefits of drinking pomegranate juice if you wish to lose weight :

A Healthy Alternative Drink

Many of us reach to sugary drinks like sodas, aerated drinks, and other packaged fruit juices which are high in preservatives and have a huge quantity of added sugar. Consuming these drinks regularly can add a lof fat to our bodies. However, pomegranate juice can be a great alternative. Have it with your breakfast or as a mid-snack during the day. It has a high amount of magnesium, potassium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C which have high nutritional value for health.

Aids In Fast Metabolism

Pomegranates are high in antioxidants which are known to boost metabolism. Also, since it is less in calories and high in fiber it helps to burn fat faster. So, drinking pomegranate juice every day will certainly help you to keep your energy levels up and maintain your weight.

Good Source Of Fiber

Pomegranates have quite a high quantity of fiber which helps in keeping you full for longer. Since pomegranate juice tastes also good, it is a great way to keep food cravings at bay. Moreover, fiber intake helps with the digestive system and keeps bloating or any other stomach issues at bay.

Excellent Pre-workout Drink

Pomegranate is a healthy, natural way to enhance both your muscle pump and cardiovascular performance prior to working out. This leads to improved muscle strength and improved muscle recovery which contributes to fat loss. So, drink a glass of pomegranate juice before your workout sessions and see the benefits yourself.

Also Read: Yoga Asanas And Meditation Techniques To Beat Insomnia, Stress And Sleep Better

Healthy Pomegranate Recipes

Now, that you know the amazing benefits of consuming pomegranate juice, let’s see how to make it.

Fresh Pomegranate Juice

Cut a pomegranate and put the arils into the blender. Blend it for a few minutes until you get a smooth consistency. You can sprinkle a bit of rock salt and a few drops of lemon to get a tangy flavor.

Pomegranate Smoothie

If you want to have something different from your regular juice, you can get yourself a pomegranate smoothie. Add bananas, apples, or even strawberries, and give all these a good mix. Mix in some organic honey and top it off with two fresh coriander leaves.

This easy to make recipes are an excellent way to incorporate pomegranate juice into your daily diet for the superb benefits of this fruit.

Also Read: Managing High Blood Sugar To Controlling High Blood Pressure - 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Coconut Water

(Disclaimer: Dt Gagan Sidhu is the Chief Dietitian at Dt Gagan's Clinic and Managing Director at Gleuhr Skin Clinic. The views expressed in this article are those of the author. Zee News doesn't confirm this.)