World Sleep Day 2023: Yoga Asanas And Meditation Techniques To Beat Insomnia, Stress And Sleep Better

World Sleep Day 2023: Increasingly, people are realizing the importance of good sleep when it comes to one's health, both physical and mental. Just like eating and exercising, maintaining a solid sleep schedule is important to keep health issues in check and lead a balanced life. In today's fast-paced world, sleep is often compromised thanks to our lifestyle, thus leading to several health problems. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation, shares, "Manage your sleep schedule and aim for 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night. You'll feel good about it in your heart. To keep all of the body's functions and organs functioning properly, the body requires enough sleep for rest and recovery. By doing this, stress - the primary cause of many diseases - is avoided."

Yoga Asanas To Sleep Better

Sleep disorders like insomnia can prevent the body and mind from getting the rest they need, which can lead to a number of issues. "They can have undesirable side effects ranging from small to large, such as irritation, lethargy, and lack of productivity, exhaustion, stress, depression, and weight gain," Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says.

He adds, "Obtaining enough sleep improves your memory, lowers your risk of cancer, helps you lose weight, and gives you more energy and alertness. Here are a few straightforward asanas and meditation techniques that can relieve insomnia and aid in getting the rest you need."

1. Balasana – Child’s Pose

Formation of the posture:

· Gently rest your knees down

· Sit the pelvis down on the heels

· Rather than placing the toes on top of each other, right and left (big toes) must be next to each other

· Stretch your arms out to rest your forehead down

2. Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Formation of the posture:

· Sit straight in any seated position

· Put both legs out

· Cross your legs one on top of the other

· Place your palms on the knees

3. Vajrasana

This yoga pose can be done right after consuming a meal.

Formation of the posture:

· Gently rest your knees down

· Sit with the pelvis down on the heels

· Keep heels close together and palms on your knees facing up

· Straighten your back and look forward

World Sleep Day 2023: Meditate For Good Sleep

Apart from asanas, Himalayan Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar suggests 'Siddhohum Kriya' to beat stress and fight poor sleep.

There are 5 steps to practicing the Siddhohum Abhyas, the Disha (direction) to face is east. This practice is ideal when done during sunrise, and each step is to be held for 1 minute.

1. Samasthithi

Formation of the posture

· Stand straight with your spine aligned and in an erect posture

· Keep your arms beside, your palms turned outward

· Gently close your eyes

Breathing Methodology: Softly inhale and exhale

2. Aarambh Pranama

Formation of the posture

· Join your palms in front of your chest in such a manner that your elbows are aligned with your wrists.

· Gently close your eyes and bow down

Breathing Methodology: Inhale as you join your palms and gradually exhale as you bow down

3. Prapthi Stithi

Formation of the posture

· Stretch your arms up straight and spread them at a 45-degree angle and turn your palms inward

· Gently close your eyes

Breathing Methodology: Inhale as you raise your arms up and gradually exhale as you open them

4. Krythyastha

Formation of the posture

· Place your right palm first on your Hriday Chakra and cover it with the left palm

· Gently close your eyes

Breathing Methodology: Inhale as you raise your arms up and gradually exhale as you open them

5. Pranam (Samapan) Stithi

Formation of the posture

· Join your palms in front of your chest in such a manner that your elbows are aligned with your wrists.

· Gently close your eyes

Breathing Methodology: Inhale and exhale