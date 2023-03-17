World Sleep Day 2023: Yoga Asanas And Meditation Techniques To Beat Insomnia, Stress And Sleep Better
Just like the right diet and exercise, a solid, undisturbed sleep for around eight hours is essential for good health. A yoga master tells us how some asanas and meditation techniques can help us sleep better.
- In today's fast-paced world, sleep is often compromised thanks to our lifestyle, thus leading to several health problems
- To ensure all organ functions take place properly, the body requires enough sleep for rest and recovery
- Yoga asanas can help in sleeping better and keeping stress at bay
World Sleep Day 2023: Increasingly, people are realizing the importance of good sleep when it comes to one's health, both physical and mental. Just like eating and exercising, maintaining a solid sleep schedule is important to keep health issues in check and lead a balanced life. In today's fast-paced world, sleep is often compromised thanks to our lifestyle, thus leading to several health problems. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation, shares, "Manage your sleep schedule and aim for 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night. You'll feel good about it in your heart. To keep all of the body's functions and organs functioning properly, the body requires enough sleep for rest and recovery. By doing this, stress - the primary cause of many diseases - is avoided."
Yoga Asanas To Sleep Better
Sleep disorders like insomnia can prevent the body and mind from getting the rest they need, which can lead to a number of issues. "They can have undesirable side effects ranging from small to large, such as irritation, lethargy, and lack of productivity, exhaustion, stress, depression, and weight gain," Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says.
He adds, "Obtaining enough sleep improves your memory, lowers your risk of cancer, helps you lose weight, and gives you more energy and alertness. Here are a few straightforward asanas and meditation techniques that can relieve insomnia and aid in getting the rest you need."
1. Balasana – Child’s Pose
Formation of the posture:
· Gently rest your knees down
· Sit the pelvis down on the heels
· Rather than placing the toes on top of each other, right and left (big toes) must be next to each other
· Stretch your arms out to rest your forehead down
2. Sukhasana – Happy Pose
Formation of the posture:
· Sit straight in any seated position
· Put both legs out
· Cross your legs one on top of the other
· Place your palms on the knees
3. Vajrasana
This yoga pose can be done right after consuming a meal.
Formation of the posture:
· Gently rest your knees down
· Sit with the pelvis down on the heels
· Keep heels close together and palms on your knees facing up
· Straighten your back and look forward
World Sleep Day 2023: Meditate For Good Sleep
Apart from asanas, Himalayan Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar suggests 'Siddhohum Kriya' to beat stress and fight poor sleep.
There are 5 steps to practicing the Siddhohum Abhyas, the Disha (direction) to face is east. This practice is ideal when done during sunrise, and each step is to be held for 1 minute.
1. Samasthithi
Formation of the posture
· Stand straight with your spine aligned and in an erect posture
· Keep your arms beside, your palms turned outward
· Gently close your eyes
Breathing Methodology: Softly inhale and exhale
2. Aarambh Pranama
Formation of the posture
· Join your palms in front of your chest in such a manner that your elbows are aligned with your wrists.
· Gently close your eyes and bow down
Breathing Methodology: Inhale as you join your palms and gradually exhale as you bow down
3. Prapthi Stithi
Formation of the posture
· Stretch your arms up straight and spread them at a 45-degree angle and turn your palms inward
· Gently close your eyes
Breathing Methodology: Inhale as you raise your arms up and gradually exhale as you open them
4. Krythyastha
Formation of the posture
· Place your right palm first on your Hriday Chakra and cover it with the left palm
· Gently close your eyes
Breathing Methodology: Inhale as you raise your arms up and gradually exhale as you open them
5. Pranam (Samapan) Stithi
Formation of the posture
· Join your palms in front of your chest in such a manner that your elbows are aligned with your wrists.
· Gently close your eyes
Breathing Methodology: Inhale and exhale
