Exclusive: Skin feeling dry and dead in winters? Follow this skincare routine suggested by expert

New Delhi: Winter can be hard on your skin as it gets exposed to cold air, whipping wind, and low humidity levels. These elements steal moisture from your skin leaving it dry, itchy and dehydrated. And once the dryness begins, our skin can more easily crack and bleed. However, caring for the skin is not a herculean task and takes just a few minutes of your day.

Dr Smriti Naswa, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund shares with us a proper skincare regime to follow this cold season, to keep your skin looking healthy, supple and radiant.

Avoid long hot baths. The natural oils your skin produces also help protect it and keep it healthy in harsh weather. It's a good idea to avoid long hot baths and showers. After bathing or showering, pat dry and moisturize your damp skin

Increase water intake. Increasing your water intake will help hydrate your skin. Drink 2-3 litres of water per day. There is no substitute for drinking water. Make sure you do not forget it this cold season. Water will keep you and your skin hydrated.

Don't forget the sunscreen. Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean the sun isn't affecting your skin.

Switch to an oil-based moisturizer. Moisturising your skin thoroughly is very important. Switch to an oil-based moisturizer in the winter; your skin will appreciate it. Consider overnight deep moisturizer treatments which can help particularly dry areas like hands, feet, elbows, knees, and lips.

Trade your body wash with a hydrating cleanser. It's also a good idea to trade in your current body wash for a more moisturizing hydrating cleanser in winter, particularly if your usual choice contains drying ingredients like Glycolic or Salicylic Acid. Tone and moisturize within 30 seconds of finishing cleansing to avoid further dehydration.

Sleep well. Get off tech devices 30-60 minutes before sleep time to ensure sound sleep, this will repair your skin, hair, nails, and the body

Exercise. Exercise helps to wade out the lethargy and flushes out the toxins. It not only improves your energy levels but also improves blood circulation and your skin health.

Eat seasonal fruits. Try to have fruits for breakfast or a fruit smoothie (without dairy) and vegetable juice (with the pulp) before lunch/ dinner, depending on which meal you are having at home.

Follow a skincare regime



Minimalist skin routine: A minimal routine of cleansing and applying sunscreen in the daytime, cleansing, moisturizing at night-time goes a long way to keep your skin healthy over the years.

Add Vitamin C serum: Adding Vitamin C serum is good for your skin. It helps in collagen production, repairs and rejuvenates skin.

DIY masks: Scrubs/ Aluminium Hydroxide Crystal-based microdermabrasion creams (not in active acne patients) followed by a face pack of Multani Mitti/ earthen clay (for oily skin) can go a long way.

You can also consider Honey/ Olive oil and Curd/ milk (for normal or dry skin) depending upon whether your skin is too sweaty/ hot (prefer curd) or dry and dull (can opt for milk) or Ubtan with Chandan, Haldi and Atta (don’t wait till it dries, but wash off while it is still wet)

Procedures at dermatology OPD: Chemical glow peels, polishing (microdermabrasion) for face and body, PRP (Vampire Facelift), Mesotherapy, photo facial (Q switched NdYAG laser) are few options that one can opt for as per the advice of the Dermatologist.